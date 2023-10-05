Galaxy Healthcare has been Awarded The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval in Healthcare Staffing

CINCINNATI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Healthcare has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Healthcare Staffing Services Certification by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects Galaxy Healthcare's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional healthcare services and upholding the highest standards of integrity and compliance to best serve healthcare professionals, clients, and patients.

Galaxy Healthcare has earned the Gold Seal of Approval (PRNewswire)

Galaxy Healthcare is a healthcare staffing agency that places temporary staff in organizations that provide patient care. Healthcare Staffing Services Certification demonstrates Galaxy Healthcare's efforts to address how qualifications and competencies of staff are determined, and the placement of staff and how their performance is monitored.

"We are honored to receive the Gold Seal of Approval from The Joint Commission," said Tessie Ward, Vice President of Operations at Galaxy Healthcare. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to changing lives and their relentless efforts to prioritize healthcare professionals and patient well-being."

The company was evaluated on compliance with related certification standards including program management and delivering and facilitating clinical care. Joint Commission standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients.

"Health Care Staffing Services Certification recognizes healthcare staffing firms committed to striving for excellence and fostering continuous improvement in patient safety and quality of care," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "We commend Galaxy Healthcare for using The Joint Commission certification process to reduce variation in clinical processes and to strengthen its clinical program to drive safer, higher quality and more compassionate care for individuals served."

About Galaxy Healthcare

Galaxy Healthcare, a Riley Decker Company, specializes in staffing solutions for travel nursing and allied roles. The company's higher purpose is to change lives and Galaxy brings this to life by connecting the right crew (qualified healthcare professionals) with the right missions (healthcare assignments) across the U.S.

Learn more at www.galaxyhealthcare.com

About Riley Decker Companies

Riley Decker Companies is a family of staffing brands servicing the light industrial, skilled trades, and healthcare staffing segments. The company, made up of The Job Center Staffing, MOR Talent Solutions, and Galaxy Healthcare, has been recognized regionally and nationally for their sustained growth and employee engagement. Learn more at rileydecker.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Riley Decker Companies