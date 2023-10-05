Calamu Wins "Data Security Innovation of the Year" in 7th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Data-First Security Pioneer Has Been Honored Yet Again for its Leading Solution to Double-Extortion Ransomware

CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu , a leading provider of data-first security solutions and a pioneer in cyberstorage, today announced that its Data Harbor technology has been selected as winner of the "Data Security Innovation of the Year'' from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization. Now in its 7th year, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Calamu's Data Harbors keep sensitive data secure even when all other layers of security have failed.

Calamu's Data Harbor prevents hackers from compromising sensitive data even if they succeed in breaching a company's perimeter defenses. This technology replaces single-storage targets with a secure and resilient multi-cloud environment. The Data Harbor's patented engine intelligently fragments data into pieces, then scatters them across geographically dispersed storage locations. This eliminates the single-point-of-failure risk of traditional data storage by ensuring a complete file or data object does not exist in any single location, making nefarious access nearly impossible.

The Calamu Data Harbor can also detect suspicious anomalies and self-heal automatically from ransomware attempts to maliciously encrypt, manipulate, delete or remove data from the storage environment. Data remains fully available to authorized users and applications with no-ill effect or downtime.

"We're grateful to receive the 'Data Security Innovation of the Year' award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough," said Paul Lewis, CEO and Founder of Calamu. "Our focus is on how we can still protect data once ransomware has broken in. With more hackers leveraging tools such as AI to improve their success rate, businesses are turning to Calamu for security and trust in their data and to prevent the catastrophic consequences of a double-extortion ransomware attack."

"More than 83% of ransomware attacks are now multi-layered. Calamu's critical new approach to securing data is a true breakthrough. Their Data Harbors keep sensitive data secure even when all other layers of security have failed," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "It's increasingly more difficult to defend and keep businesses operational. Calamu helps to secure data against ransomware and exfiltration attacks, save time and money, and accelerate incident response times."

About Calamu

Calamu was founded by experts in cybersecurity and data privacy with the mission of making the cyber world a safer place. The company is pioneering the use of data-first security technology to automatically mitigate the impact of a ransomware attack or data breach, whether data is stored in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment. The Calamu platform enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data, preventing unauthorized access and dramatically simplifying regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

