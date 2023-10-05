Ascot Group Names Mark Wilcox as Chief Financial Officer

Mark joins Ascot from Selective Insurance Group. Inc. (Nasdaq: SIGI) with over two decades of experience in the insurance industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited, the Bermuda-based global specialty insurance company, today announced the hiring of Mark Wilcox as its new Group Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Group CEO and President Jonathan Zaffino, effective November 8, 2023. In his new role, Mark will be responsible for leading Ascot's global finance organization and capital strategy, including all financial planning and analysis, tax and treasury functions.

Mark Wilcox (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the Ascot family. Mark's unique and diverse experiences, along with his undisputed track record of success, will help accelerate Ascot's strategic pursuits and ambitions," said Jonathan Zaffino. "As we continue to expand our organization globally, across both the specialty insurance and reinsurance segments, Mark's proven financial acumen will be a significant addition to our leadership team, our colleagues and our valued clients."

Mark joins Ascot from Selective Insurance Group, Inc. ("Selective"), where he led the firm's global finance operations and capital management strategy, as well as accounting, treasury, investor relations, internal audit, investments, reinsurance, enterprise risk management, procurement, contracts, and tax, in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During his almost seven years at Selective, Mark oversaw the modernization of the firm's financial reporting process. He partnered with executives across the global finance team, working closely with the board and external constituencies to help drive significant shareholder value.

"I am so honored and proud to be joining Ascot Group, a firm I have admired for many years. I look forward to being a part of Ascot's exceptional leadership team and working to advance the company's strategic agenda. In a short time, I have been able to see how dynamic and entrepreneurial Ascot's culture is, and I look forward to working to elevate its mission of creating the best specialty insurance products and reinsurance solutions for clients across the globe," said Wilcox.

Prior to joining Selective, Mark spent over thirteen years at Renaissance Re in Bermuda where he served as Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. There he managed a global team across Finance, Investor Relations, Actuarial and Tax, and strengthened the firm's financial operations, processes, and reporting. He is an alumnus of Georgetown University's Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business, where he received his Master of Business Administration. Mark is a Certified Public Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst. Mark will be based out of Ascot's Stamford, CT office.

Jonathan Zaffino, added "Ascot Group extends its deepest thanks to outgoing CFO Joe Roberts for his years of diligent service and leadership to the organization."

For more information on Ascot's leadership team and global interconnected platforms, please visit: https://ascotgroup.com/

ABOUT ASCOT GROUP:

Ascot Group is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance group with a record of underwriting excellence and superior claims service. Founded in 2001, Ascot provides a broad range of property and casualty products to customers worldwide through its Lloyd's and Bermuda market platforms. In the United States, Ascot provides specialized insurance products to small and mid-sized businesses as well as offering underwriting services to high-quality carrier and syndicate partners through its MGU, Ethos Specialty.

Ascot Group is owned by CPP Investments, a global investment management organization that invests the assets of the Canada Pension Plan. CPP Investments is the largest pension plan in Canada with over C$575 billion in invested assets, representing the retirement contributions of over 21 million Canadians. CPP Investments is rated 'AAA' by S&P and Moody's.

For more information on Ascot, please visit https://www.ascotgroup.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristina Corso, Prosek Partners. Email: pro-ascot@prosek.com. Phone: 908-278-6225

Ascot (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascot Group