Nonprofits Accelerate Their Impact with Blackbaud Technology

Blackbaud Customers are Leveraging AI, Engaging Mobile Apps and Robust Data Intelligence

to Gain Efficiencies and Achieve Outcomes

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, is helping social impact organizations achieve their missions and reach their outcomes in new and innovative ways. From fundraising to data and analytics capabilities, Blackbaud is delivering essential software that enables teams to create impact.

"We are committed to delivering capabilities that accelerate the impact of our customers, and we're continuously seeking opportunities to innovate," said Todd Lant, chief customer officer, Blackbaud. "These capabilities help organizations operate more efficiently and effectively than ever before. We're amazed by what our customers can accomplish with the right technology in place."

With Blackbaud technology, social impact organizations are maximizing their fundraising potential and more effectively using data.

Customer Spotlight: Grand Canyon Conservancy

Grand Canyon Conservancy provides millions of dollars and countless service hours to support the priorities of Grand Canyon National Park as the park's official philanthropic and collaborative partner. Grand Canyon Conservancy is leveraging the power of artificial intelligence and automation provided by Prospect Insights, a powerful tool in Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® to identify major gift prospects and help shape the portfolios of fundraisers. With Prospect Insights, their team was able to automatically generate a list of assigned prospects, review relevant giving and capacity indicators, and remove low likelihood prospects from portfolios all within one modern interface. The software's embedded intelligence can make predictions, set goals and help establish a roadmap.

"Prospect Insights helped me identify the correct constituents to place into gift officer portfolios," said Cassie Chilcutt, prospect research manager. "We can also use the snapshot wealth and giving data within Prospect Insights to make more educated asks of our constituents. Using data in a strategic way helps us save time and money that can go back to support our mission."

Customer Spotlight: Carry The Load

Carry The Load provides active ways to honor the sacrifices made by U.S. military, veterans, first responders and their families. The nonprofit's signature Memorial May campaign features a national relay where thousands of people join the relay team to walk along the 20,000-mile trek across all 48 continental states. Their event team has long relied on Blackbaud TeamRaiser® to power this peer-to-peer fundraising event, and this year, they were able to use Good Move™, the new gamified activity tracking app available through TeamRaiser.

With Good Move, Carry The Load enabled their participants to track their mileage and fundraising progress on an engaging, live leaderboard. Participants who used Good Move overall were more engaged and raised 46% more funds on average than those who didn't. "The Good Move app will expand our reach as a nonprofit and ultimately make a greater impact for those we serve," said President and CEO Stephen Holley, a veteran U.S. Navy Seal who co-founded Carry The Load.

Customer Spotlight: Norfolk SPCA

Norfolk SPCA is one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the country whose mission is to shelter, treat, rehabilitate and rehome household companion animals. To help achieve this, the Norfolk SPCA leverages Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT to manage its 18,000+ constituent records, drive increased responses for appeals, and engage existing and prospective supporters. Raiser's Edge NXT also provides event management and follow-up tools to help turn attendees of the organization's largest annual fundraising event into supporters.

"We're a very data-driven organization, and Raiser's Edge NXT complements our need to develop specific criteria to build a list of prospective donors for each appeal," said Cara Olsen, donor relations manager. "It helps keep me organized, and I know which donor to target for any type of ask, whether it's a direct ask by an SPCA employee or board member, a direct mail appeal, an event sponsorship or another type of opportunity."

Blackbaud is powering impact for organizations of all shapes and sizes. To learn more, visit www.blackbaud.com/customer-stories.

About Blackbaud

