It's a Three-Peat: Everest Group Names Amelia a Leader in Conversational AI Three Years in a Row

Amelia continues to pull away from the pack with its innovative and proven platform.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the world's largest privately held AI software company and a global leader in Enterprise Conversational AI, today announced that Amelia has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group's Conversational AI Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. This marks the third consecutive year that Everest Group has recognized Amelia as a Leader, reinforcing Amelia's ongoing commitment to developing AI solutions that go beyond the hype and deliver true enterprise value. Organizations including Telefónica and BNP Paribas rely on Amelia's AI solutions for critical internal and customer-facing tasks, and today's news closely follows the announcement that global airline Aeromexico has selected Amelia to manage its customer service channels.

This PEAK Matrix assessment is based on Everest Group's evaluation of the Vision & Capability and Market Impact of more than two dozen global Conversational AI technology vendors. The results of the evaluation inform the classification of each vendor into one of three categories: Leaders, Major Contenders and Aspirants. Based on these criteria, Amelia has been named a Leader in Conversational AI and holds the highest overall position in the PEAK Matrix across both axes.

Among the 25 vendors evaluated, Amelia is one of only two vendors recognized as a top provider across all major industries, including Banking, Healthcare, Telecom, Insurance, Technology and Retail. Amelia is also a top provider across several major business functions, such as IT Helpdesk, Customer Support, Sales, and Finance and Accounting.

Everest Group also recognized several key strengths of Amelia's Conversational AI platform, such as its use of Generative AI:

The platform automatically suggests modifications and creates new workflows based on real-time conversations, call transcripts and interactions with Generative AI Models to create fully functional prototypes and more, all without human intervention. Buyers regularly recognize Amelia's focus on innovation as a key strength.

The platform offers a low-code experience for clients to build functional, multi-channel solutions that are tailored to their specific industry requirements.

The platform digitally orchestrates and executes end-to-end processes across IT systems and applications.

With each annual assessment, Amelia pulls further ahead of other providers in the Conversational AI vendor landscape. Notable in this report is Amelia's leap forward in Vision & Capability, which evaluates a vendor's ability to successfully deliver products to market.

Amelia prides itself on taking AI from experimental to exceptional for enterprises, driving measurable business outcomes. For example, Resorts World Las Vegas fully automated more than 2,500 guest check-outs in one month using Amelia's Conversational AI platform, helping to increase guest satisfaction and offload administrative work from resort employees.

"It's an honor to be recognized by research powerhouse Everest Group as a Leader in Conversational AI," said Lanham Napier, President and Chairman of Amelia. "Day in and day out, our global team puts in a huge effort to better serve our customers with a powerful, intuitive platform that delivers incredible outcomes, as evidenced by improved NPS scores, increased employee and customer retention, and cost savings. This recognition of our efforts is one that we are extremely proud of, and it pushes us to continue advancing our cutting-edge platform and keep moving towards our ambitious goals."

To download the Everest Group report, click here.

About Amelia

Amelia is one of the world's largest privately held AI software companies and a global leader in Enterprise Conversational AI. The company's technology is trusted by organizations across an array of industries to automate operations, improve customer experience and optimize business outcomes. Amelia's platform develops and deploys AI tools that manage critical tasks and processes, enabling employees to be more productive and deliver better results while reducing operational costs. Consistently recognized by third-party analyst firms including Gartner's Magic Quadrant 2023 as a market leader, Amelia has powered the voice operations of global Fortune 500 leaders including Telefónica, BBVa and BNP Paribas. Backed by strategic investments from the Build Group and Monroe Capital, Amelia is headquartered in New York City and serves customers globally through offices throughout the US, Europe and Asia Pacific.

