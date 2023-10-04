American Staffing Association Names 2024 Board of Directors Officers

Employbridge's Bily Elected as Chair

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association has announced its 2024 slate of officers for the board of directors. The slate was voted on by the board during its meeting at Staffing World®, the ASA annual convention and expo.

The 2024 elected officers are

Chair: Joanie Bily , Employbridge Holding Co.

First Vice Chair: Jeff Bowling , Re-Sourcing Group

Second Vice Chair: Tom Gimbel , LaSalle Network

Treasurer: Janette Marx , Airswift

Secretary: Ken Taunton , CSC, Royster Group

Immediate Past Chair: Threase Baker , TSC, CSP, Abbtech Professional Resources Inc.

In addition, the board elected three directors:

Dana Baughns , Allegis Group

Laura MacNeel , Aya Healthcare

Robin Mee , MeeDerby

Other directors currently serving on the board are: Jeffrey S. Burnett, CSP, Labor Finders International Inc., Susan Dietrich, SPHR, AllTek Staffing and Resource Group Inc.; W. Benjamin "Ben" Elliott, Randstad; James A. Essey, CSP, TemPositions Group of Cos., Karenjo Goodwin, Exact Staff Inc.; Jeff Harris, Workforce Unlimited; Kristen Harris, CSP, Portfolio Creative; Jason Leverant, TSC, CSP, CSC, CHP, AtWork Group; Kelly McCreight, CSP, Hamilton-Ryker; Ranjini Poddar, Artech LLC; Peter Quigley, Kelly; Joyce Russell, Adecco Group US Foundation; Mark Toth, CSP, Manpower Group; Steve Wehn, AMN Healthcare; and DeLibra Wesley, National Recruiting Consultants.

"The ASA board of directors will serve as leading voices in shaping the future of the staffing, recruiting, and talent solutions industry," says Richard Wahlquist, chief executive officer of ASA. "Joanie Bily's election as chair reflects the board's confidence in her leadership, vision, and industry expertise. Together with our distinguished officers and directors, we look forward to advancing the industry's growth and innovation in the coming year."

"Being elected as chair of the ASA board of directors is among the most profound honors of my career," says Bily. "I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to promote and protect this industry that continues to help so many."

The complete list of ASA board members can be found at americanstaffing.net.

