MINISO Opens its First UK "Blind Box" Store in Central London

LONDON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the official opening of its first UK "Blind Box" store on Shaftesbury Avenue, London, on Friday, 29th September. This captivating shopping destination aims to bring the thrilling blind box trend to life in a completely immersive manner, aiming to delight Londoners, tourists, and toy enthusiasts alike. Offering over 50 different blind boxes filled with mystery toys and collectibles, the new store promises to ignite a blind box frenzy, infusing MINISO's signature atmosphere of joy into the heart of central London.

The grand opening of MINISO’s first UK “Blind Box” store (PRNewswire)

The new 40m2 store is MINISO's first in central London and will bring MINISO's co-branded blind box collections with some of the world's best-known IP owners altogether under one roof. Shoppers will discover blind boxes from the Sanrio, Disney Pixar, Tokidoki, We Bare Bears, Minions, Winnie the Pooh, and more collections. The store also sells a curated edit of MINISO's popular original products, including plush toys and accessories.

During the Grand Opening, curious Londoners were welcomed by a lively party atmosphere, animated by the rhythmic beats of a live drummer. Families and children happily joined in the celebration, capturing joyful moments with MINISO's beloved mascot, PenPen. Customers also had the opportunity to claim a goody bag worth over £25 with any purchase, making it a memorable celebration for the store's inaugural day.

Blind Box collections in the store create a dreamland of childlike wonder for shoppers (PRNewswire)

Blind boxes, a favourite on TikTok which sees mystery collectible characters packed in identical packages, have taken the world of swappable toys and collectibles by storm. Perfect for swapping with family or friends, they often include a "secret" rare character, further adding to the thrill of collecting.

London is the fashion hub of both Europe and the world. It is our honour to open MINISO's first 'Blind Box' store here," said Saad Usman, Chief Operating Officer of MINISO UK. "Blind boxes are perfect products that seamlessly blend pop culture and trendy content. We are confident that these items will create a devoted fan base, and individuals of all ages will discover something truly special in our 'Blind Box' store. Blind boxes have become an integral part of our global strategy, and this new store represents MINISO's latest milestone as we continue our UK expansion."

The opening of MINISO's first dedicated "Blind Box" store in UK marks the latest development in the brand's continuing worldwide expansion strategy, as it aims to become a global lifestyle super-brand. In total, the brand has nearly 5,800 stores around the world, of which more than 20 are located in the UK, including London, Belfast, Cambridge, Cardiff, Manchester,and more.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MINISO