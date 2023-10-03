Life Time Launches New "Dynamic 30" (Day) Challenge for a Full Body Transformation Inspired by Healthy Habits

Over 7,000 participating in first-ever 30-day challenge designed to simplify fitness and nutrition in support of lasting, sustainable change; prize opportunities and exclusive offerings included

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE:LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is launching its first-ever "Dynamic 30," at its athletic country clubs and via its digital app with registration open through Oct. 6. The challenge, which runs through Oct. 31, is a comprehensive program created to jump-start healthy living goals and inspire lasting healthy habits. The challenge will encourage members to complete and track daily habits with weekly and grand-prize drawings.

Over 7,000 participating in first-ever 30-day challenge designed to simplify fitness and nutrition in support of lasting, sustainable change; prize opportunities and exclusive offerings included (PRNewswire)

"Dynamic 30 was created with the idea of simplifying fitness, nutrition and wellness to basic core fundamentals to help people benefit from lasting, sustainable change and transformation," said Anika Christ, RD, CPT and Senior Director of Weight Loss and Nutrition for Life Time. "Our Dynamic 30 Challenge takes commitment and discipline, but with our team of expert coaches, online resources and over 7,000 peers challenging themselves, together we can continue creating healthier happier lives for ourselves, our families, and our communities."

Throughout the challenge, participants will log daily habits in the Life Time digital app, including:

Eat 30+ grams of protein at each meal

Take a 30-minute walk

Drink 30 ounces of water (4 times per day)

Engage in 30 minutes of Zone 2 cardio

Spend 30 seconds on each of six different stretches

In addition to the digital app and check-ins, participants receive a 30-minute consultation with a trainer, Dynamic 30 handbook, weekly 30-minute on-demand workouts, participant packet with exclusive offerings and a wristband to unlock participant-only discounts throughout the challenge.

Winners of the weekly challenge will be selected on October 9, 16, 23 and 30. Participants in the Dynamic 30 Client category who complete 30 days of daily habits and eight training sessions will be entered in the grand prize drawing (2 winners), which includes a Dynamic Personal Training package, $500 NoBull voucher and $250 nutritional supplement voucher.

For more information and to sign up for Dynamic 30, please visit https://shop.lifetime.life/in-club-services/dynamic30/dynamic-30-1.

About Life Time, Inc.

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.