UNIQUE VACATIONS, INC., AFFILIATE OF THE WORLDWIDE REPRESENTATIVE OF SANDALS® AND BEACHES® RESORTS, APPOINTS MICHAEL DELGADO CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Vacations, Inc. (UVI), an affiliate of the worldwide representative of Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts, has announced that Michael Delgado will join the organization as Chief Information Officer.

Delgado will oversee the development of a strengthened digital and information technology function focused on driving growth using innovative technology and tailored solutions for market leader Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts.

"Michael comes with a well-rounded international background that spans the latest in information technology and tools to meet our tremendous growth trajectory," remarked Jeff Clarke, CEO of Unique Vacations, Inc. "We're excited to see him continue to innovate our technology infrastructure to meet and harness new tools and platforms that will delight Sandals and Beaches guests with personalized experiences and world-class technology integration."

Delgado's expertise spans multiple industries, including travel, retail, QSR, healthcare, and hospitality. At Royal Caribbean International, he first served as Vice President of Digital Marketing for Celebrity Cruises and later promoted to Chief Technology Officer. He holds an MBA from the University of Miami and received his bachelor's in business administration from Florida International University.

"I have long admired the dedicated work of UVI on behalf of the Sandals and Beaches brands they support. I was drawn to the industry-leading loyalty they have created, and I can say firsthand, it's something to be revered in the travel space," remarked Delgado. "I am humbled to lead such an experienced and talented technology team, and together, we will uncover ways to unlock new sources of growth and surprise and delight guests, partners, and team members with innovative digital solutions."

Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts continues to invest in developing new resorts, expanding into new destinations, and enhancing its products and services to meet the impressive demand from new and existing customers for its Luxury Included® offerings. Alongside these initiatives, today's appointment represents UVI's relentless focus on ensuring innovative technology and digital solutions will further support and fuel its growth plans.

About Unique Vacations, Inc.

Unique Vacations, Inc. (UVI) is an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts, including Sandals® Resorts, Beaches® Resorts, Fowl Cay Resort and Your Jamaican Villas, delivering the best Caribbean vacations to every sector of the market. Fulfilling sales, marketing, public relations, creative services, and web-based initiatives for Sandals Resorts, Unique Vacations works to effectively showcase and grow each distinct brand among consumers, partners, media, and industry professionals alike. Unique Vacations is also committed to the success of its retail travel partners, offering the most comprehensive agent education and reward and recognition programs in the industry.

