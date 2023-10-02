SANTA TERESA RUM LAUNCHES ITS FIRST LIMITED-EDITION EXPRESSION, SANTA TERESA 1796 SPEYSIDE WHISKY CASK FINISH

THE EXCLUSIVE RUM EXPRESSION HAS BEEN FINISHED IN SPEYSIDE WHISKY

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTA TERESA, renowned for its award-winning, handcrafted and expertly blended Venezuelan super premium aged rum, proudly announces the launch of Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Cask Whisky Finish. This limited-edition rum finished in Speyside whisky casks, masterfully curated by our maestra ronera, Nancy Duarte, marks the brand's inaugural release within the exclusive triple-aged Solera Rum series, Santa Teresa 1796. With its captivating red-amber hue and bold notes of leather, damp smoke, dry spice, and wood, it serves as an exquisite addition for whisky connoisseurs and those seeking a new and elegant experience.

Inspired by both Venezuela and the Scottish Highlands, Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Whisky Cask Finish has been crafted using a rare 13-month finishing process in casks previously used for Speyside Whisky. This distinctive approach sets it apart as one the of the world's only rums to be made this way. Its extended maturation, in conjunction with Santa Teresa 1796's signature Solera Method, renowned for its use in sherry production, results in a drier, more balanced flavor. As the original cask is never emptied, this process ensures that every bottle carries echoes of the very first 1796 cask.

Crafted with whisky aficionados in mind, Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Cask Finish delivers a familiar yet enticingly distinct flavor profile compared to our flagship rum, featuring a sweet yet smoky aroma and flavor profile for an enticing yet familiar sipping occasion.

Its palate reveals notes of toffee, sugarcane honey, malted barley, hints of apricot and dried fruits, caramelized almonds, and a touch of dark chocolate, culminating in an exceptionally dry finish with a subtle black pepper tingle.

Whether sipped neat or on the rocks, Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Cask Finish is an elegant accompaniment for any occasion. Be it after dinner drinks or presented as a thoughtful gift to discerning whisky enthusiasts, the new Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Cask Finish embodies the sophistication and quality the Hacienda Santa Teresa has upheld for more than two centuries.

Santa Teresa 1796 Speyside Whisky Cask Finish will be available both in-store and online at www.buysantateresarum.com or Drizly SRP $49.99."

About Santa Teresa:

Santa Teresa is the first rum producer in Venezuela, originating from the valley of Aragua, its story started as a sugar cane plantation in 1796 and remains to this day as a family-owned business. Santa Teresa rums have been produced at Hacienda Santa Teresa for more than two centuries and are now present in more than 40 countries. Registered in 1909, the Santa Teresa brand boasts the title of Venezuela's very first rum trademark – as well as proudly carrying the "Ron de Venezuela" (Rum of Venezuela) DOC label.

