Winners of the 2023 Gerald Loeb Awards Announced by UCLA Anderson at New York City Event

Lifetime Achievement Award presented to Stephen J. Adler, formerly of Reuters; Minard Editor Award presented to Nancy Rivera Brooks of the Los Angeles Times

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists from around the world attended tonight's Gerald Loeb Awards event at Capitale in New York City, where the 2023 winners were announced. Lifetime achievement honoree Stephen J. Adler, former editor-in-chief of Reuters, and Minard Editor honoree Nancy Rivera Brooks, deputy business editor at Los Angeles Times, were celebrated during the show. The Gerald Loeb Awards are among the highest honors in journalism, recognizing the work of journalists whose contributions illuminate the worlds of business, finance and the economy for readers and viewers worldwide.

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Stephen J. Adler, formerly of Reuters, at the 2023 Loeb Awards on September 28, 2023, in New York City. (PRNewswire)

Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch," served as the master of ceremonies for the show, which also included a moment of silence for all the journalists that are currently detained, imprisoned or have been lost in the line of duty. Antonio Bernardo, dean of UCLA Anderson School of Management and chairman of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation, welcomed Loeb Awards honorees and all attendees. Throughout the show, competition categories were presented by journalists from ABC News, Bloomberg News, Cheddar, CBS News, CNN, Fox Business and NBC News. Announcements of finalists were voiced by Frank Mottek, host of "Mottek on Money" on KABC-AM.

Highlights from this year's event can be experienced by searching #LoebAwards on X.

2023 Competition Winners

The following is a list of the journalists and media outlets that received 2023 Loeb Awards in the 12 competition categories:

AUDIO CATEGORY (tie)

"In Trust" – Bloomberg News and iHeart Media

Rachel Adams-Heard, Allison Herrera (Salinan), Davis Land, Jeff Grocott, Samantha Storey and Victor Yvellez

"Who Killed Daphne?" – Reuters, Times of Malta and Wondery

Stephen Grey, Jacob Borg, Russell Finch, Nikka Singh and the Wondery Miniseries Team

BEAT REPORTING CATEGORY

"Cracks in Crypto Empire" – CoinDesk

Ian Allison, Tracy Wang, Nick Baker, Cheyenne Ligon, Sam Reynolds, Sam Kessler, Nikhilesh De and Reilly Decker

BREAKING NEWS CATEGORY

"The Collapse of FTX" – Reuters

Tom Wilson, Angus Berwick, Chris Prentice, Hannah Lang, Koh Gui Qing, Jasper Ward, Luc Cohen, Elizabeth Howcroft, Lawrence Delevingne, Anirban Sen and Greg Roumeliotis

COMMENTARY CATEGORY

"Coverage of the Infant Formula Shortage" – The Washington Post

Alyssa Rosenberg

EXPLANATORY CATEGORY

"Repowering the West" – Los Angeles Times

Sammy Roth, Robert Gauthier, Maggie Beidelman, Jessica Q. Chen, Claire Hannah Collins, Ashley Cai and Thomas Suh Lauder

FEATURE CATEGORY

"The Crypto Trap: Inside the Bitcoin Bust That Took Down the Web's Biggest Child Abuse Site" – WIRED

Andy Greenberg

INTERNATIONAL CATEGORY

"The Amazon, Undone" – The Washington Post

Terrence McCoy

INVESTIGATIVE CATEGORY

"Profit, Pain, and Private Equity" – BuzzFeed News

Kendall Taggart, John Templon, Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold

LOCAL CATEGORY

"Legal Weed, Broken Promises" – Los Angeles Times

Adam Elmahrek, Paige St. John, Robert J. Lopez, Ruben Vives, Marisa Gerber, Kiera Feldman and Brian van der Brug

PERSONAL FINANCE AND CONSUMER REPORTING CATEGORY

"Diagnosis: Debt" – KFF Health News, NPR and CBS News

Noam N. Levey, Aneri Pattani, Yuki Noguchi, Anna Werner, Bram Sable-Smith, Juweek Adolphe and Megan Kalata

VIDEO CATEGORY

"How Russia Stole Ukraine's Grain" – The Wall Street Journal

Emma Scott, Costas Paris, Jane Lytvynenko, Alistair MacDonald, Lisa Schwartz, Till Daldrup, Avani Yadav, Robert Libetti, Christopher S. Stewart and Ben Weltman

VISUAL STORYTELLING CATEGORY

"Life in Hong Kong's Shoebox Housing" – South China Morning Post

Marcelo Duhalde, Kaliz Lee, Han Huang, Adolfo Arranz, Fiona Sun and Dennis Wong

The board of trustees of the G. and R. Loeb Foundation and UCLA Anderson wish to thank all those who contributed to the success of the 2023 Loeb Awards:

Gold Sponsor: Reuters

Silver Sponsors: Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal

Bronze Sponsors: CBS News, Financial Times, Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Norman Pearlstine, The Washington Post

Associate Sponsors: Associated Press, Award Force, The Information

Interactive Graphics Partner: Tagboard

Show Production Partner: Impact Arts Events Group

The G. and R. Loeb Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that operates primarily on competition entry fees, banquet ticket sales, sponsorships and private support. For more information about the awards, please visit anderson.ucla.edu/gerald-loeb-awards.

About Gerald Loeb

Gerald Martin Loeb was born in 1899 in San Francisco, California. He began his career in 1921, in the bond department of a securities firm. He moved to New York City in 1924 to help establish E.F. Hutton and eventually ascended to vice chairman of the board. During Gerald Loeb's career, he was a favorite of business and financial journalists for his willingness to be interviewed and was described as "probably the most quoted man on Wall Street" (Forbes 1955). He was also an author of two investment strategy books, a guest columnist for Forbes and widely considered a Wall Street icon. In 1957, he established the G. and R. Loeb Foundation (under the stewardship of the University of Connecticut) to present the Gerald Loeb Awards for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism. In 1973, he transferred the stewardship of the awards to UCLA Anderson School of Management under the deanship of Harold Williams.

About UCLA Anderson School of Management

UCLA Anderson School of Management is among the leading business schools in the world, with faculty members globally renowned for their teaching excellence and research in advancing management thinking. Located in Los Angeles, gateway to the growing economies of Latin America and Asia and a city that personifies innovation in a diverse range of endeavors, UCLA Anderson's MBA, Fully Employed MBA, Executive MBA, UCLA-NUS Executive MBA, Master of Financial Engineering, Master of Science in Business Analytics, doctoral and executive education programs embody the school's Think in the Next ethos. Annually, some 1,800 students are trained to be global leaders seeking the business models and community solutions of tomorrow.

Minard Editor Award recipient Nancy Rivera Brooks of the Los Angeles Times, at the 2023 Loeb Awards on September 28, 2023, in New York City. (PRNewswire)

The Gerald Loeb Awards are the most prestigious honor in business journalism in the United States. They were established in 1957 by the late Gerald Loeb, a founding partner of E.F. Hutton. Loeb had a deep appreciation for the significant role that journalists fulfill in society and created the awards to encourage and support reporting on business and finance that will inform and protect both the private investor and the public. The Loeb Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. (PRNewsfoto/UCLA Anderson School of Mgmt) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/UCLA Anderson School of Managem) (PRNewswire)

