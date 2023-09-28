REVV AVIATION ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

AURORA, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revv Aviation, based in Aurora, IL, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayson Scott Wilson as President, starting October 2nd, 2023. Wilson joins Revv from Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines of Boulder City, Nevada, where he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.

"It has been an honor and pleasure to help develop Revv Aviation over the past 3 years from a small business at two locations to the current thirteen locations" said Guy Lieser, Revv's founding President. "I am very happy that Jayson is joining the company and will champion our next chapter of growth." Guy Lieser will stay with Revv in the role of VP Business Development and Aircraft Sales.

Peter Limberger, Co-Founder and Chairman of CL Enterprises, the parent company of Revv Aviation, explained, "Revv is now almost four years old and has rapidly grown to thirteen locations, with many more on the horizon. As we have grown, so too have our infrastructure needs, and this is the right time to add additional talent to help us manage the next phase of our growth. Guy has done a fantastic job establishing Revv in the market, and we're delighted that he will be staying with the company in this new role. We are fortunate to have someone with Guy's knowledge and experience to focus on identifying and developing new growth opportunities into the future. He will also provide invaluable support to Jayson as he transitions into the role."

Revv Aviation aims to deliver the full suite of aviation services in all its locations; charter, pilot training, maintenance, FBO services, and avionics - summed up by its tagline, aviation from the ground up. Now with locations as far afield as Tuscaloosa, AL., Huron, SD., Omaha, NE., and Aurora, IL, the business has grown rapidly in all segments.

Hinesh Patel, CEO of CL Enterprises, described how Wilson's experience is a great fit for Revv Aviation. "By its nature, Revv is a complex business with multiple services offered in many geographical locations. We are creating something new in aviation, by combining the skills and experience from a multitude of smaller legacy aviation companies under the Revv brand. As we continue to grow, it will be important to have in place a strong operational foundation so that our customers and our employees continue to see the benefits that Revv provides. Jayson brings robust operational experience from many prior roles, from his recent success as COO at Grand Canyon Scenic Airlines, and Rampart Aviation before that. He's a strong leader and we're confident he will guide Revv through the next chapter of the business."

Wilson spoke about what attracted him to the Revv opportunity: "I love the vision that Peter and Inga have for this business, and their belief that aviation can be a force for good in smaller towns across the country. My dad was an aviator and I grew up on an FBO, so I totally share that passion! It's also exciting to have the opportunity to help shape a company that's creating something new and different in the aviation sector. Over the years, in business and with the military, I have had the good fortune to work in almost every aspect of the aviation industry. The opportunity to lead Revv, with its full suite of services, its small-town focus, and its entrepreneurial vision, felt like the perfect opportunity for me to draw on all those different experiences. It's also great to be joining the CLE family, and to know that I have the support of world-class operators like Hinesh to draw on. I am excited to get started!"

Revv Aviation is part of CL Enterprises, the parent company for the Carus Limberger family. Based in Peru, IL, CL Enterprises believes in the potential of smaller towns across the Midwest and beyond in the US. CL Enterprises makes strategic long-term investments in agriculture, real estate, manufacturing, hospitality and aviation, all of which help smaller towns become more attractive for people to build their careers and raise families.

