Celebrating 10 years of Ganesha Utsav in the USA with grandeur - With Kitchen King and 225k devotees

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ganesha Utsav, the time to bring in Lord Ganesha, the Lord of wisdom and prosperity, is always looked forward to. This year marked the 10th year of celebrating his arrival in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

To mark this milestone, the Lord was welcomed in all his glory, with a celebration that exceeded all previous ones. Started in the year 2014, the event is organised by 1947 Productions & Entertainment Inc., a leading event management company that hosted the 10th Annual Biggest Ganesha Utsav Festival of America at the Woodbridge Center Mall, Woodbridge, NJ.

Piraan Eracshaw, Vikas Mehta, Shyamal Modi & Vaneet Sachdeva the people behind this event welcomed Bappa with much gaiety. Last year it witnessed 158k devotees and this year it saw a footfall of 225k.

With so many people coming in to pay their respects, the 7-day fest was indeed a majestic one. The excitement doubled with a 1500-pound Modak that was created to mark a decade of celebrations by Chowpatty Foods and distributed as prasad.

The colourful Indian culture too, was on full display among the devotees who thronged the sanctum dressed in traditional attire. Add to this, exquisite India products were at offer.

What added to this bonhomie was the brand Kitchen King Basmati Rice. It created sumptuous dishes on this auspicious occasion, paying homage to our revered deity, enhancing the feeling of Indian culture with delectable flavours.

Vikas Mehta (Member, Snoopy Trust) thanked Kitchen King, John F. Kennedy Medical Center, an affiliate of Hackensack Meridian Health, Magic Milk and Shoprite.

Ms Annie Arora, President, Pari Foods, of KITCHEN KING, the company behind the brand said, "The rich and diverse Indian culture has made its ways across continents bringing together people of all diversities. Kitchen King Basmati Rice endeavours to keep this spirit alive with sumptuous meals that are so much a part of any Indian celebration."

About Kitchen King & Pari Foods:

Pari Foods is a minority woman owned certified company and a leading provider of premium basmati rice products known for their unparalleled quality and aroma with a commitment to excellence. Our dedication to preserving culinary traditions and delivering exceptional taste makes Kitchen King the preferred brand for basmati rice lovers.

