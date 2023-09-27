Mrs. Butterworth's and Warner Bros. Discovery Team Up to Celebrate 20 Years of the Holiday Movie Classic "Elf"

Sugar Cookie Pancake Kit and Pancake Syrup Offer a Festive Look for the Season

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs. Butterworth's®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is celebrating the holiday season with one of the most beloved holiday films, "Elf." In honor of the movie's 20th anniversary, Mrs. Butterworth's has released a limited-edition "Elf"-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and a specially designed bottle of Original breakfast syrup. The movie stars Buddy the Elf, a North Pole resident with a passion for syrup.

"Elf' is a holiday film full of joyful humor, and we're delighted to offer two products that embody that spirit," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands. "Our new 'Elf'-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and specially-bottled Syrup are treats that we're sure Buddy the Elf would love."

Listed as one of the four food groups by Buddy the Elf, "Syrup" is the perfect way to celebrate the film's main character. The thick, rich Original Mrs. Butterworth's recipe comes in a commemorative bottle that's sure to be your favorite. The design features Buddy the Elf in front of a snowy silhouette of New York City, topped with a green cap to match his outfit.

For pancakes that will make your holidays merry and bright, the Mrs. Butterworth's "Elf" Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit is a festive treat. This new kit includes pancake mix, frosting and red and green sprinkles, all inside a special edition box. Pancakes are ready in minutes – just add water – and are especially delicious paired with Mrs. Butterworth's Syrup.

The Pancake Kits and Syrup will be available through the holiday season in grocery stores, mass retailers and through ecommerce channels. The Pancake Kit has a suggested retail price of $6.99, while the Syrup has a suggested retail price of $4.19.

"Elf" is available to own on 4K UHD.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Dan Skinner

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5636

Dan.Skinner@conagra.com

Mrs. Butterworth’s®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc., in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, is celebrating the holiday season with one of the most beloved holiday films, “Elf.” In honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary, Mrs. Butterworth’s has released a limited-edition “Elf”-themed Sugar Cookie Pancake Mix Kit and a specially designed bottle of Original breakfast syrup. (PRNewswire)

