Hitting market ahead of the fall and winter months, new Lasko models elevate the home heating experience

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko, a market leader in home environment products, today expanded its line of home comfort solutions with the introduction of four new heaters, including three tower units and a compact, personal model.

Lasko Expands Portfolio of Space Heaters with Four New Launches (PRNewswire)

Just in time for cooler weather, all new Lasko heaters feature sleek and modern designs that complement any room of the home while simultaneously providing optimal heat distribution and widespread oscillation. Along with suiting personal needs and preferences, each model has enhanced safety measures to ensure consumer peace of mind.

Lasko ThermaSMART™, Smart Oscillating Tower Heater (AR122): Bringing intelligent capabilities to home heating, this smart tower heater can be easily controlled via Lasko's Aria for Home app, Google, or Alexa voice commands. It's also equipped with ClimaSense™ Technology, which delivers additional app features, such as person detection, based on sensing the heater's environment.





Lasko Elite Ceramic Tower Heater (CT22495): An essential addition to any home for chilly weather, the safety elements on this heater have been reimagined with a rollover design that prevents it from falling onto its grill, tip-over and overheat protection that automatically shuts off the unit if necessary, and child-lock.





Lasko Ellipse Ceramic Tower Space Heater (CT18950): This 18" tower heater provides 1500 watts of comforting warmth thanks to its edge-to-edge extended grill design. It's additionally packed with safety and performance features, including multiple heat and fan modes, touch-sensing controls, an auto-dimming digital display, power cord overheat protection, and more.





Lasko Ellipse Ceramic Heater (CD12950): Ideal for personal heating needs, this 12" heater has equivalent attributes to the 18" Ellipse Tower Heater, with a smaller and more compact footprint fit for tabletop use.

To keep users and their loved ones safe, all Lasko heaters are ETL-certified, guaranteeing that the units meet the required standards for electrical performance through rigorous testing.

The Lasko Elite Series Heaters – AR122 ($69.99) and CT22495 ($57.99) – are available at Costco, and the Ellipse Collection heaters – CT18950 ($74.99) and CD12950 ($59.99) – can be purchased via Amazon.

For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

