boviet solar Modules Demonstrate exceptional performance in PVEL Hail Testing

As the leading reliability and performance testing lab, PVEL publishes an annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard that summarizes results from its PV Module Product Qualification Program (PQP), a comprehensive testing regime that provides empirical data for PV module benchmarking and project-level energy yield and financial models. The Scorecard offers actionable insights for PV module procurement based on data from PVEL's lab and field testing.



Boviet Solar's Vega Series™ 540W Bifacial PV Modules (BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF-DG and BVM7612M-XXX-H-HC-BF) for utility-scale projects were not only named as Top Performers in PVEL's 2023 PV Module Reliability Scorecard but also demonstrated exceptional performance in PVEL's Hail Stress Sequence (HSS). This testing employs lab-manufactured ice balls to subject modules to the equivalent impact energy of natural hail and simulate post–hail impact field conditions to assess potential power loss. The results allow buyers to benchmark the hail resistance of different PV modules.

"Across the past year of hail testing and dozens of modules tested, Boviet Solar's double glass modules were one out of only a couple module models where neither sample tested experienced breakage in our 50-mm-diameter hail test. We typically see a greater than 85 percent glass breakage rate for double glass modules in this test. Boviet Solar's glass backsheet modules also showed impressive results," said Tristan Erion-Lorico of PVEL.

"Hailstorms are growing increasingly frequent in certain regions that otherwise may be ideal for large utility-scale solar sites. With concerns around the severe risk of damage hail poses to PV modules in these locations, we're often asked which manufacturers and models did well in our hail testing. In these cases, we would certainly include Boviet Solar's strong HSS performance."



Participation in PVEL's PQP and Scorecard is voluntary for manufacturers. Boviet Solar's PV modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as Top Performers on PVEL's Scorecard since 2019.

"We are proud to offer product options that can suit the need of developers looking to bring economies of scale to investors through the excellent solar resource and available land hail-prone locations can offer," said Yanli Shi, Director of Quality, Boviet Solar. "The high hail resistance of our modules can help reduce insurance claims requiring large deductibles that push damage risk onto project stakeholders and instead ensure successful long-term operations."

About Boviet Solar

Founded in 2013 in Vietnam, Boviet Solar, a subsidiary company of Boway Alloy, is a Tier 1 solar technology company that specializes in the manufacturing of Monocrystalline PV cells and Gamma Series™ Monofacial and Vega Series™ Bifacial PV modules, as well as solar project development. The company works with IPPs, EPCs, project developers, solar installers, and contractors to deliver top-performing PV modules for utility-scale, commercial, industrial, and residential solar projects. As of 2023, Boviet Solar's annual PV cell and PV module manufacturing capacity is 3.0 GW and it has shipped a total of 4.4 GW since 2013, mainly to the U.S. market.

The company offers financial stability, technological know-how, manufacturing excellence, and supply chain transparency. With a proven track record of successfully working with many of the industry's leading players, Boviet Solar has maintained its position as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacturer and supplier since 2017. Boviet Solar's PV Modules are known for their power, performance, and quality and have been rated as top performers on PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard since 2019. Black & Veatch successfully completed an independent audit of Boviet Solar's manufacturing facilities in 2022. Boviet Solar has offices in the United States, Germany, and China, with its global headquarters in Vietnam. For more information about our company and products, please visit www.bovietsolar.com .

