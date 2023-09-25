Lab Design Tool & Kallion Announce Partnership: Creating Operational Excellence in Labs Across Europe

On a mission to get to science faster

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lab Design Tool ®, a leading platform for innovative 3D laboratory planning, design, and optimization solutions, is pleased to announce their latest partnership with Kallion, a consulting company based in Europe specializing in operational excellence in the TIC (Testing, Inspection, Certification) sector.

This global strategic partnership brings greater lab planning efficiencies to Europe and beyond, combining Kallion's industry-leading laboratory consulting services with the Lab Design Tool's next-gen lab planning and optimization technology platform.

"Kallion's mission is to bring operational excellence in all its dimensions to the TIC sector. An integral part of that mission in the analytical laboratories is layout optimization," said Nicolas Rousselet and Eduard Ras, Managing Partners at Kallion. "The Lab Design Tool is a strong addition to Kallion's portfolio of tools and services. It will transform and optimize the space planning and layout design process by reducing unnecessary delays, increasing agility, and facilitating operational readiness for our customers."

The tool offers an easy-to-design, interactive, and collaborative 3D digital twin of any laboratory layout and workflow. In minutes, Lab Design Tool users can quickly visualize and easily design, plan, and optimize new or existing lab spaces using an intuitive drag-and-drop interface with a vast library of equipment and objects.

The world's leading pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic, and life science giants predominantly utilize Lab Design Tool to streamline communication and stakeholder engagement to accelerate the planning and optimization process for time and budget efficiencies – enabling them to get to science faster.

"Time is a precious resource in science," stated David Gould, Senior Product Manager for the Lab Design Tool. "Every second counts when it comes to saving lives. Our mission is to significantly accelerate the lab design and optimization process, to save time and resources while ensuring happy scientists, improved workflows, and faster time to science."

About Lab Design Tool:

Lab Design Tool®, powered by Kaon Interactive, is digitally transforming laboratory design and optimization at the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, hospital, independent laboratories, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations. Its easy-to-use laboratory design and digital visualization improve workflows, maximize space, and significantly reduce design iteration. Real-time digital collaboration substantially reduces planning turnaround time and accelerates team consensus. For more information about Lab Design Tool, visit labdesigntool.com .

About Kallion:

Kallion provides services around operational excellence to the TIC sector, with a specific focus on analysis laboratories. Its bespoke, holistic, hands-on approach covers all the areas of operational excellence and Lean, including initial assessments to identify improvement areas, training, implementation support, layout design, coaching, and program and interim management. Kallion partners with selected specialists to bring a complete range of services to laboratories. Ultimately, Kallion helps laboratories focus on what they do best: bring fast and high-quality results to their customers. For more information about Kallion, visit kallion.eu .

