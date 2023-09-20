ILLICIT ELIXIRS LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING LINE OF READY-TO-DRINK BEVERAGES THAT SUPPORT DOPAMINE PRODUCTION

Brand Aims to Celebrate Life and Encourages Daily Dose of "Happy Hedonism" One Sip at a Time

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Illicit Elixirs is bringing the FUN to FUNctional with the release of the brand's inaugural line of fizzy and flirty, ready-to-drink beverages that are designed to support dopamine production. Boasting an initial line up of four fruit-forward flavors, each takes on their own pop-culture identity including Let's Party Peaches, Watermelon Lime Thirst Trap, Late Night Fruity Call and Vegas Debauch-A-Berry. With a mission to bring "happy hedonism" to consumers everywhere, Illicit Elixirs encourages people to enjoy life, one sip at a time.

"There are a lot of products on the market boasting various health benefits, energy boosters, etc., but when it really comes down to it, people are looking to drink something that tastes good and makes them feel fulfilled in a meaningful way," says Illicit Elixirs' Co-Founder, John Valiton. "These two fundamental attributes are at the core of Illicit Elixirs, and is why we developed a beverage that combines carefully curated ingredients to taste great, with no harsh side effects, no aftertaste and no empty promises."

Dopamine, otherwise known as the "happy hormone," plays an important role in the brain to regulate an array of body functions ranging from memory, movement and motivation to mood, attention and more. That is why each flavor of Illicit Elixirs is made with real fruit juices, carbonated water and DopaJoy™, a proprietary mix of functional ingredients including vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants such as Niacin(B3), Saffron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Ginseng, decaffeinated Green Tea Extract, Taurine and L-Theanine. Formulated in partnership with noted Functional Neurologist Dr. Chris Caffery, Illicit Elixirs are lower in calories, have no artificial sweeteners or caffeine, are non-GMO and non-alcoholic…but they mix extraordinarily well in cocktails (if that's your thing).

In an effort to immerse consumers in the excitement and playful nature of the brand, Illicit Elixirs will be rolling out various activations and events to celebrate its launch throughout Las Vegas this fall.

"We want to establish an Illicit Elixirs community that is rooted in being non-judgemental and part of a happy health seeker lifestyle," adds Illicit Elixirs' Co-Founder, Jason Gaboriau. "Our brand is meant to bring people together, while celebrating an approach to life that allows everyone to be themselves, while living life to the absolute fullest."

Illicit Elixirs 12-packs are currently available online and with key ecommerce partners including Walmart and coming soon to Amazon. Additional distribution announcements, including the release of four-packs and individual 12 ounce cans, will also be made throughout the country later this year. To learn more about how to treat the mind and the body to something new and exciting, please visit Illicit Elixirs at www.illicitelixirs.com .

ABOUT ILLICIT ELIXIRS

