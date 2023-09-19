Bagels & Co. Targets Pennsylvania and Florida for Expansion

Announces plans to open 20 locations by 2024

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia-based Bagels & Co., known for its innovative flavors of cream cheese and Brooklyn style bagels, has announced expansion plans to open 20 locations throughout Pennsylvania and Florida.

More than a dozen bagel varieties are baked fresh daily onsite at Bagels & Co., including French toast, cheddar habanero, seasonal flavors and such classics as everything, blueberry, cinnamon raison, whole wheat and more. Iconic cream cheese flavors include bacon cheddar, birthday cake, black truffle, cookie monster, S'mores, sriracha scallion, roasted garlic, vegan tofu spreads and more.

"Our initial expansion will be in Florida and Pennsylvania which we believe offers incredible growth opportunities for the Bagels & Co. brand," said Philadelphia restaurant group Glu Hospitality COO Derek Gibbons, who is leading the expansion with business partner and former investment banker Mike Marsh. "Our future plans call for expanding beyond that to several states and eventually a national rollout. We appeal to a wide audience. After all, who doesn't like bagels and cream cheese, especially with the flavors we offer?"

The quick-serve, family-friendly cafés serve an eclectic spread of indulgent cream cheese flavors colorfully displayed like gelato in an ice cream parlor. Among the iconic flavors are bacon cheddar, birthday cake, black truffle, cookie monster, S'mores, sriracha scallion, roasted garlic, vegan tofu spreads and more. When the company opens in a new city, seasonal cream cheese flavors will be added to reflect that city, local sports teams and more.

More than a dozen bagel varieties are baked fresh daily onsite, including French toast, cheddar habanero, seasonal flavors and such classics as everything, blueberry, cinnamon raison, whole wheat and more. New York roasted coffee, tea and other coffee-based beverages as well as high quality made-to-order sandwiches, including egg, chicken and tuna salad, grab and go items, parfaits and pastries are also on the menu. Gluten free and healthy food options, along with vegan tofu spreads, are also available.

Bagels & Co. cafés create a sense of energy and vibrancy from the moment guests walk in the door. The aroma of freshly baked bagels complements the eye catching, colorful display of over 30 cream cheese flavors. The interior décor is highlighted by natural lighting, white subway tile walls, warm gray wood walls and white quartz marble countertops. Digital menu boards feature daily and weekly specials. There is indoor seating and, in some locations, outdoor patio seating.

"Bagels & Co. is a true neighborhood café that appeals to everyone, whether you are on your way to work or school, grabbing a quick bite, coming home from a workout or spending time with the family, we are ready to serve, and all of our sandwiches are fresh and made-to-order," said Marsh, who grew up in South Florida where eight additional locations are planned before a statewide rollout. Marsh, a venture capitalist, helped the company raise millions in funding to elevate Bagels & Co. to compete on a national scale.

Bagels & Co. supports local communities in the cities where the company has a presence, partnering with local non-profit organizations as part of the company's philanthropic initiatives. First responders, including police, firefighters and EMTs, nurses, doctors, teachers, veterans and active military personnel who come to Bagels & Co. in uniform or present their work ID will always receive 10% off their orders.

Bagels & Co. is one of the restaurant brands from Philadelphia restaurant group Glu Hospitality. Currently there are four Bagels & Co. locations open in Philadelphia with three more set to open in 2023, including one near Temple University and one in South Philly, and two locations set to open in South Florida in Fort Lauderdale and Wilton Manors.

For more information, visit thebagelsandco.com. Product and café images are available for download here. Photographs are courtesy of Bagels & Co.

About Bagels & Co.

Philadelphia-based Bagels & Co. bakes Brooklyn-style bagels and brews Costa Rican coffee roasted in NY. The first four locations are in Philly, but the concept is now expanding into South Florida and plans to open cafés nationally with a near term focus on 5 additional states. Bagels & Co. is the result of bringing together a coffee roaster and a local hospitality group to craft the perfect neighborhood café. More than a dozen varieties of Brooklyn-style bagels, including creative seasonal flavors, are baked fresh on-site along with over 30 varieties of cream cheeses and spreads, including birthday cake, lox, black truffle, za'atar, jalapeno cheddar, chipotle, maple bacon and honey nut. Among other offerings are made-to-order sandwiches, parfaits, and pastries. For more information, visit thebagelsandco.com and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @thebagelsandco.

About Glu Hospitality

Glu Hospitality is a quickly growing restaurant group based in Philadelphia. Co-founded in 2020 by CEO and partner Tim Lu and COO and partner Derek Gibbons. Glu Hospitality currently operates 10 restaurants, bars and venues in Philadelphia — Figo Italian, Izakaya Fishtown, Añejo Philadelphia, Bagels & Co., Brewerytown Foodhall, 1225 Raw, Leda's Cocktail Lounge, and Vesper Center City Philadelphia. The company plans to expand its footprint in Florida and several additional states in the near future. For more information, go to gluhospitality.com.

