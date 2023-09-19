AccountabilIT (AIT) Climbs the Ranks in MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSP List for 2023

Achieving an Outstanding Rank Amongst U.S.-Based MSSPs for the Seventh Consecutive Year

PHOENIX, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource, has once again honored AccountabilIT by including it in their prestigious list of Top 250 MSSPs, globally. This marks the seventh year in a row that AccountabilIT has earned this accolade. AccountabilIT has secured the #94 spot this year, surging forward by 17 positions from the previous year.

AccountabilIT is a managed IT and cybersecurity services firm headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. Since its inception, the company has been a leader in cybersecurity, application management, database administration, cloud transformation and cloud-managed services. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) partnered with the company's MSP practice, AccountabilIT is the go-to for any business's technology outsourcing. (PRNewswire)

Being ranked #94 in the face of international competition signifies our unwavering dedication to our mission.

This list has seen a growing presence of international competitors over recent years. Despite these challenges, AccountabilIT has not only maintained its spot but advanced significantly, particularly amongst U.S.-based MSSPs.

AccountabilIT's continuous innovations, particularly its focus on Microsoft-driven solutions, have contributed largely to this impressive growth. The company's offering, XDR + SIEM powered by Sentinel, continues to set a benchmark for cybersecurity solutions by merging complex tools with refined simplicity.

Chuck Vermillion, founder and CEO of AccountabilIT, expressed, "Being ranked #94, especially in the face of international competition, signifies our unwavering dedication to our mission. We've made it our aim to provide robust cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes. Our rank this year, the best we've achieved relative to other U.S.-based MSSPs, is an honor that we are proud to accept."

"MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate AccountabilIT on this honor," said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource. "The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry."

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT (AIT) is a managed IT & cybersecurity firm headquartered in Arizona. AIT has grown into a leader in cybersecurity and has earned multiple distinctions in the Microsoft Partner program. AIT takes pride in being an early adopter of Microsoft security solutions, including Microsoft Sentinel. With a 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and their MSP practice, AIT is the go-to partner for any business's technology outsourcing.

AccountabilIT's "Customer First" strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score of 82. Visit AIT online

