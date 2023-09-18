DEXIS Launches FDA 510 (k) Cleared ORTHOPANTOMOGRAPH™ OP 3D™ LX Featuring Multiple New Innovations

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading innovator of dental imaging technologies, DEXIS, announces the launch of the next-generation OP 3D. Built on OP 3D technology, the OP 3D LX introduces expanded 3D diagnostic capabilities with:

Larger field of view (FOV) options now up to 15(H) x 20(D) cm

Seamless integration with AI-enabled DTX Studio™ Clinic software

Improved patient positioning

Enhanced image clarity

Cloud-based service connectivity

The next generation of DEXIS cone beam technology.

"The OP 3D LX offers all the powerful features practices know and trust from our OP 3D line, with the addition of new innovations that provide expanded flexibility, improved workflow efficiencies, and enhanced diagnostic confidence," says Lori Clements, Vice President, Commercial, North America at DEXIS. "With the addition of OP 3D LX in their practice, doctors will be able to enhance their diagnosis, planning, and treatment offerings for a wide range of patients and diagnostic needs."

DEXIS has brought together some of the most recognized CBCT brands in the industry, including Instrumentarium, SOREDEX™, Cranex, Gendex™ and the well-known i-CAT™. Over the last 15 years, DEXIS has worked with distributors to install more than 35,000 CBCT units in dental practices and continues to serve their customers with the evolving OP 3D product line.

The OP 3D LX includes 2D and 3D imaging options that cover a full spectrum of dental extraoral needs, from endodontics to complex surgical cases and everything in between. The OP 3D LX offers flexible FOV options ranging from 5(H) x 5(D) cm up to 15(H) x 20(D) cm – the largest FOV option on the DEXIS OP 3D platform to date. This functionality can capture the maxillofacial complex and large diagnostic areas with one non-stitched scan for efficient workflows.

Other new intuitive features support a more efficient workflow and seamless integration with the award-winning DTX Studio Clinic software. The AI-assisted features in DTX Studio Clinic, such as MagicAssist™, help with the completion of tedious tasks. This allows doctors to spend less time in the software and focus more time on their patients. Some of the AI features of this software integration include 3D X-ray landmark detection, tooth-centric workflows, correction of patient positioning, and annotation of mandibular nerve canals.

The improved patient positioning and intuitive user interface features promote clinical confidence with every scan. The user interface in the OP 3D systems allows for anatomy visualization, vertical adjustments, and bi-directional scout modifications so that the clinical staff can capture only the structures of interest and reduce retakes. The new head support design provides options to scan the patient without interfering with the patient's soft tissue profile for orthodontic and surgical applications.

OP 3D LX offers a noise reduction feature embedded into the system software. The enhanced EPNR (Edge Preserving Noise Reduction) minimizes artifacts producing clean, high-quality images that give clinicians detailed visibility in areas of interest.

Lastly, The OP 3D LX now comes with cloud-based service connectivity, enabling remote access to system information for simplified installation, easier maintenance, and increased practice uptime.

DEXIS stands behind its products. To help clinicians feel confident with their investment, DEXIS includes a 60-day satisfaction guaranteed program with each purchase as well as self-paced educational opportunities with a radiologist on reading CBCT scans.

"The continual education and training provided after our purchase has helped my team become more confident with CBCT advantages," says Ravi S. Ramjit, DDS of Smile Institute Miami.

Practices can begin ordering the new OP 3D LX on September 18, 2023. To learn more about the new DEXIS OP 3D LX, visit www.dexis.com.

The OP 3D LX is not yet available in all regions. Contact your local DEXIS representative or preferred dealer partner for availability.

About DEXIS

DEXIS is a global leading brand in digital radiography for 70+ years. Today, DEXIS has brought together the most trusted brands in 3D imaging, intraoral scanning solutions, and diagnostic software to provide you with a complete digital diagnostic solution under a brand name. Our innovative award-winning technology enhances the way you diagnose, accelerates your workflow, and delivers simpler treatment paths with better patient outcomes. For more information, please visit https://www.dexis.com.

About Envista Holdings Corporation

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including DEXIS, Nobel Biocare, Ormco, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Our comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a broad range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEXIS, LLC