Deadline Approaches for Aspiring Young Chefs in Champagne Taittinger's Prestigious Culinary Competition

U.S. Entrants have until September 30, 2023, to Submit Applications for the Contest

REIMS, France, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Champagne Taittinger announces the final call for applications for the prestigious 56th annual Le Taittinger. Established in 1967 as Le Taittinger, this celebrated competition is dedicated to preserving the richness of culinary heritage and passing it on to future generations of talented chefs. With just two weeks remaining in the application period, the Taittinger family is reminding burgeoning chefs from across the U.S. to submit their applications for this culinary journey by September 30, 2023. Past winners include a roster of currently Michelin-starred chefs such as Joël Robuchon and Michael Roth and rising stars like Jan Smink of Wolvega, last year's winner from the Netherlands.

Champagne Taittinger Logo (PRNewswire)

"Le Taittinger has always focused on uplifting the innovation, ingenuity and creativity showcased by new generations of young chefs," said President Vitalie Taittinger. "We want more than ever to celebrate the flair and talent of the chefs at the top of their game. The Le Taittinger invites the most gifted people from kitchens around the world to draw from their culture, roots and history."

The competition, taking place in Paris, France, from January 28th to January 30th, accepts applicants between the ages of 24 and 40 with five or more years of culinary experience. The U.S. nominee will be selected by the competition's organizing committee, including U.S. President Dominque Crenn, chef, restauranteur and the only US-based female recipient of three Michelin stars for her restaurant, Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco. In 2023, Chef Claudette Zepeda of Vaga in San Diego was the competition's first-ever North American candidate.

As part of the onsite competition, candidates are tasked with creating a dish highlighting one main ingredient or theme selected by the organizing committee. Candidates have the freedom to be inspired by ingredients and cuisines from all over the world. Their final recipe will be evaluated by an eight-member committee of esteemed and lauded chefs from around the world, and first-prize winners are awarded €20,000 ($21,468). For more information or to apply to enter, please visit the Le Taittinger website https://prixculinaire.taittinger.fr/gb/.

About Champagne Taittinger

Champagne Taittinger is one of the last remaining major marque Champagne Houses, both owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. Champagne Taittinger is the second largest vineyard or domaine owner in the region giving them ultimate control of quality from vine to bottle. The Champagnes are Chardonnay dominant, which gives them their signature elegance, delicacy and finesse. Champagne Taittinger is widely distributed around the world in 140 countries. To learn more about Champagne Taittinger visit: http://www.taittinger.com/.

