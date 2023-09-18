Avalara Shares New Integrations and APIs in Advance of Avalara NEXT, Its Annual Virtual Conference for Developers

SEATTLE, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalara, Inc. , a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced new APIs and integrations that will be highlighted this week at Avalara NEXT, its third annual event for developers and partners responsible for building global tax compliance into commerce and business operations. The virtual conference takes place September 20–21, 2023.

Avalara continues to expand opportunities for its partner community including offering more flexibility and control to developers. The company is pursuing an embedded compliance approach that decouples the front-end presentation layer of a compliance experience from the back-end compliance functionality. With new and future APIs for compliance, software developers can more quickly and easily build complete Avalara compliance workflows into a variety of business applications.

Avalara's newest integrations and APIs

Avalara will be the first tax compliance provider available in Salesforce Service Cloud, Salesforce's customer service software solution used by commercial and retail professional services businesses. This new integration will be the ninth connector in Avalara's portfolio of Salesforce integrations. The connector will enable sales tax calculation on service- and product-related line items within Service Cloud, and will allow customers to easily map custom fields from Salesforce to Avalara AvaTax, the company's cloud-based tax compliance calculation solution.

Avalara is also announcing the launch of its AvaTax for Accounts Payable API, which will provide a seamless integration with Avalara sales and use tax products, packaged software (ERP, POS, ecommerce, billing and CRM systems), and custom applications. The API will reduce the complexity of configuration and upcoming changes in the AvaTax UI will provide customers a single location to view, act on, and report on transactions flowing through their accounts payable systems. Additionally, the API will enable customers to process real-time and batch transaction uploads leveraging a flexible, hybrid design.

Earlier this year, Avalara unveiled Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting (ELR), a compliance API that allows companies operating in multiple countries to simplify their e-invoicing and live reporting compliance processes on a global scale and automate work in their finance departments.

Avalara ELR is also now available for Oracle Cloud Fusion ERP. Avalara ELR is the only full-service, global e-invoicing solution available on the Oracle Marketplace today. The Avalara ELR integration is built on the same best-in-class platform as the company's other powerful solutions such as Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Exemption Certificate Management, using Avalara's advanced Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP connector technology hosted on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Last month, Avalara and Oracle announced AvaTax embedded touchless activation and seeded ELR to be released in October, to reduce time to market and lower the risk associated with tax and e-invoicing compliance. Avalara will demonstrate how easy it is for developers interested in building e-invoicing into their workflows with the Avalara ELR API on day one of Avalara NEXT.

In addition to the new integrations and APIs, Avalara is launching five new API extractors that will improve how source data enters Avalara Returns for Accountants and Avalara Managed Returns for Accountants. The goal of the extractors is to create a more streamlined and efficient way for firms to import data into the Returns console. Currently, extractors are used by Avalara customers and accounting partners to streamline the data ingestion process, which allows firms to better focus on the services they provide.

"Avalara is committed to making it fast and easy for developers to build integrations, experiences, and new applications on our compliance platform," said Danny Fields, EVP and CTO at Avalara. "At Avalara NEXT, we look forward to sharing our latest API capabilities around accounts payable and e-invoicing that will continue to move us forward in our mission of learning from, working with, and supporting the developer community."

Avalara has many resources for developers available today, including the Avalara Developer Portal and the Avalara Developer blog .

About Avalara

Avalara makes tax compliance faster, easier, more accurate, and more reliable for 30,000+ business and government customers in over 90 countries. Tax compliance automation software solutions from Avalara leverage 1,200+ signed partner integrations across leading ecommerce, ERP, and other billing systems to power tax calculations, document management, tax return filing, and tax content access. Visit avalara.com to improve your compliance journey.

