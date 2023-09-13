National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) Hosts the California Leadership Fellowship Program in Sacramento to Advance Health Equity

NHHF convenes strategic discussions to build the next generation

of California health care leaders

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF), the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), is proud to host the California Leadership Fellowship program for Latino physicians from across the state to participate in this week's Sacramento Institute.

(PRNewsfoto/National Hispanic Health Foundation) (PRNewswire)

The NHHF Fellowship program is a year-long executive training that covers leadership skill-building sessions as well as lectures on public health policies and programs at the Federal and State levels focused on Latino health equity.

"At the Sacramento Institute, California Leadership Fellows will come together to meet and network with the Governor's office, legislators and key stakeholders who will increase their understanding of the pathways to health care leadership positions. We are deeply grateful to Health Net for their leadership and support in developing a successful Sacramento Institute," said Dr. Elena Rios, President of NHHF and President/CEO of NHMA.

NHHF will introduce the California Leadership Fellows at a reception honoring Tomas J. Aragon, MD, MPH, director and state public health officer of the California Department of Public Health, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, at Health Net's Sacramento Campus.

"Health Net is a long-standing supporter of the National Hispanic Health Foundation (NHHF) and we're proud to bolster our relationship through our commitment to their California Leadership Fellowship program," said President and CEO of Health Net, Brian Ternan. "In today's California, forward-thinking healthcare organizations embrace culturally centered care and whole person health to close health equity gaps. We share NHHF's vision and commitment to serve California's most vulnerable residents and look forward to our ongoing work with their leadership."

It is with great pleasure that NHHF announces the following physicians in the Class of 2023:

NHHF California Leadership Fellows

Shelley Aggarwal, MD, MS

Medical Director

Santa Clara County Juvenile Facilities Medical Center

Jorge L. Alvarado, MD, FACOG

Associate Director, Ob-Gyn Residency Program

University of California San Diego Health

Michelle M. Cabrera, MD, FACOG

Clinical Director, Women's Health Services

TrueCare

Margarita Loeza, MD,MPH

Associate Dean, Student Affairs and Admissions

Charles R Drew University (CDU) College of Medicine

Linda Mirdamadi, MD

Executive Board of Directors

Keck School of Medicine of USC

USC Board of Governors

Rebecca Rivera, MD, FACOG

Program Director, Ob-Gyn Residency Program

Kern Medical Center

Ilan Shapiro, MD, MBA, FAAP, FACHE

Chief Health Correspondent and

Medical Affairs Officer

AltaMed Health Services

NHHF is the 501(c)(3) arm of the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), a nonprofit organization that represents the interests of 50,000 Hispanic physicians across the U.S. The mission of NHHF is to improve the health of Hispanics through research and educational activities. Learn more at www.nhmafoundation.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Hispanic Health Foundation