JOIN FARMER JOHN FOR FREE COMMUNITY MOVIE NIGHT ON SEPTEMBER 30 AT CAPITOL PARK

In Celebration of the Fourth Annual California Commitment Tour, Farmer John is Donating $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento and Inviting its Members and the Public to Enjoy Delicious Bites and a Screening of "Finding Nemo"

SACRAMENTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, Farmer John embarked on its fourth annual California Commitment Tour, a food truck tour designed to give back to the community through delicious food and communal experiences, family-friendly events and meaningful donations to nonprofit organizations. After a busy summer on the road, Farmer John will wrap up its tour hosting the final community movie night event at Capitol Park in Sacramento on Saturday, September 30, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento.

The free event will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis with members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento in attendance as the brand's special guests. Starting at 6:00 p.m., guests can enjoy free curated snacks from the Farmer John food truck, with a screening of "Finding Nemo" at 7:00 p.m. The evening's menu includes:

Deconstructed Pretzel Dog – sliced Farmer John Beef Frank served with soft pretzel bites and condiments for dipping

Hot Dog – Farmer John Beef Frank served on a bun with a bag of chips

Mini Nachos – tortilla chips topped with Farmer John Classic Polish Sausage and nacho cheese

Farmer John is also making a monetary donation of $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento to further the brand's mission of strengthening families across the state.

"We are incredibly grateful for Farmer John's support and dedication to our organization through this meaningful donation and the upcoming movie night event," said Kimberly Key, chief executive officer of Boys & Clubs of Greater Sacramento. "The donation will help us provide a safe and enriching environment for local families through the essential programs and resources that we provide, and the movie night will give our members the opportunity to create memories with their families and friends, which is truly priceless."

"For years, Farmer John has been deeply committed to feeding, serving and celebrating California residents through the California Commitment Tour," said Lauren Connelly, brand manager for Farmer John. "Farmer John recognizes the importance of interactive family activities like cooking and sharing a meal, and their impact on strengthening families' foundations. We couldn't be more grateful to have had the opportunity to partner with the local Boys & Girls Clubs chapters across the state this year, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento, to support their programs and create these unique experiences for their communities."

Throughout this year's tour, Farmer John partnered with five local Boys & Girls Clubs across California to provide memorable moments of connection and a total of more than $50,000 in monetary donations. Farmer John's heart will always be in California, and the brand will continue to look for opportunities to support the community through acts of good and delicious food for years to come.

For more information and recipes, visit www.farmerjohn.com. Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Farmer John

Serving Californians since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com. Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc. Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Sacramento's mission is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club has served youth across the region for over 26 years; providing a home away from home and a safe haven for youth ages 6-18 years old. Each day the Club provides a world-class Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

