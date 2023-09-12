ZeroEyes Establishes Research Center to Analyze Gun-Related Violence and Help Combat Mass Shootings

K-12 School Shooting Database Founder David Riedman Tapped to Lead Research

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today launched a pioneering research center dedicated to the analysis and understanding of gun-related violence across various commercial and infrastructure sectors. The center will collect and analyze data about the characteristics of public shooting incidents, enabling ZeroEyes to better prevent and mitigate gun-related violence. It will be led by the newly appointed Director of Industry Research and Content, David Riedman.

As the founder of the K-12 School Shooting Database , Riedman has studied thousands of school shootings dating back to 1966 and will use a similar data collection and analysis methodology to drive the ZeroEyes research center. He will continue to analyze data from school-related shootings while expanding his focus to encompass gun-related violence across public spaces, businesses, industry, and infrastructure, gaining a broader insight into the problem. This research will enable decision makers such as superintendents, corporate CEOs, and government officials to make informed safety decisions supported by reliable data.

"After the Parkland shooting, I noticed the lack of comprehensive data on gun-related violence in schools, which led me to create the database and study these incidents with the hope of finding a way to prevent them," said Riedman. "The U.S. has experienced a significant escalation from 15 shootings at school in 2010 to over 300 in 2022 and is on course to reach 400 this year. Mass shootings are becoming more deadly, and that demands immediate attention. ZeroEyes' technology has demonstrated its ability to prevent and mitigate gun-related violence, and I am thrilled to work alongside them."

The research center will look beyond mass fatality attacks to study the patterns and trends of when, where, and why public shootings have occurred. This information, sourced from public records such as newspaper articles, court records, interviews, and police reports, will be a novel quantitative dataset that enables comprehensive analysis. Through the center, ZeroEyes will publish real-time, empirical research that provides unique insights to prevent and mitigate the impacts of shootings in public places.

"By improving our knowledge of all aspects of gun-related violence, we will be able to provide new and innovative ways of using our AI gun detection software solution to protect and save lives," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "The addition of the research center under the leadership of David Riedman is a benefit not only to ZeroEyes, but to our country."

ZeroEyes provides AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software that is layered onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local staff and law enforcement in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

