TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer Burton M. Goldfield to Discuss Current State of Small and Medium-Size Businesses at TriNet PeopleForce 2023

"There is no Better Time in History to Start a Business," Says TriNet President & CEO

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield will be joining the dynamic roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2023. The three-day, award-winning conference, taking place September 12-14, will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, sports, technology, science, social justice, entertainment, media and more. The event will take place live from The Theater at City Tech in downtown Brooklyn, New York—and virtually from anywhere.

The State of the Union for SMB's (PRNewswire)

Goldfield's live conversation with TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall titled, "State of the Union for SMBs," will take place after 10:05 a.m. EST on Tuesday, September 12.

"My role as CEO of TriNet provides a unique view into the world of SMBs, and I strongly believe there has never been a better time in history to start a business," said Goldfield. "I am also seeing a tremendous opportunity right now for businesses to find and hire great people, and to leverage the significant advantages afforded by Artificial Intelligence (AI)."

"TriNet has an exceptional perspective on the state of small and medium-size businesses, especially over the past year through our work with more than 22,000 SMB customers," said Mendenhall. "Burton is a passionate advocate for entrepreneurs and has a front-row seat to their struggles, opportunities and, most importantly, the innovative ways they are overcoming their challenges. SMBs are the driving force behind the U.S. economy, and it is vital that we continue to support their success. There is no one better to kick off our fourth annual TriNet PeopleForce than Burton, who has seen firsthand how businesses are adapting and overcoming obstacles to thrive and flourish."

Goldfield joined TriNet in 2008 and is only the second CEO in the company's 35-year history. He has more than four decades of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership roles, and is known for influencing product innovation and business growth.

In his 15 years as President and CEO of TriNet, Goldfield has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization. Under his leadership, TriNet now has a market capitalization of approximately 6 billion. He led the company through its initial public offering in March 2014. To expand TriNet's market reach and strengthen the company's ability to serve more clients than ever before, Goldfield led the company to acquire Gevity, AccordHR, SOI, ExpenseCloud, Ambrose, most recently Zenefits and Clarus R+D Solutions LLC. Earlier this year, Goldfield also oversaw the unveiling of TriNet's new brand identity which underscored continued commitment to the growth and innovation of SMBs.

Prior to TriNet, Goldfield was CEO at Ketera Technologies, a Santa Clara-based SaaS provider to Fortune 2000 companies. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations at Hyperion Solutions Corporation and Vice President of Worldwide Sales for IBM Corporation's Rational Software division. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board at FinancialForce.

Goldfield has been recognized for his exceptional leadership, including "Most Admired CEO" by San Francisco Business Times and Gold Award winner for "CEO of the Year" by the CEO World Awards. He has contributed articles to Forbes magazine and other publications.

Among the previously announced speakers are Michael Phelps, World Champion, 23-time Gold Medalist & founder of the Michael Phelps Foundation; Goldie Hawn, Academy Award-winning actress, and Founder and CEO of MindUP; Ryan Reynolds, Multi-Faceted Entrepreneur, Ashley Judd Global Humanitarian, and Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Ronan Farrow.

With People for People as the program's theme, TriNet PeopleForce 2023 will explore a broad range of topics, including AI, the capital environment, healthcare, mental health, employee satisfaction and more. In addition to live interviews and performances on the main stage, attendees will have access to break-out sessions with tailored, interactive content.

Registration and complete list of speakers can be found at PeopleForce.TriNet.com.

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2022, visit: Rise | Empowered by TriNet

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com





TriNet and the TriNet logo are registered trademarks of TriNet. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.