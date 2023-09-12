Real Estate Luminary Shelton Wilder Transitions from Sotheby's to Join Christie's International Real Estate's Elite Roster!

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. , Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christie's International Real Estate is proud to welcome Shelton Wilder, a real estate luminary and CEO of The Shelton Wilder Group , as the newest addition to its Brentwood office.

Joining the brokerage from Sotheby's International Realty, Wilder has amassed over $420 million in sales during her remarkable seven-year tenure in the real estate world. A staggering $150 million of this was achieved in 2022 alone, positioning her among the top 1.5% of realtors nationwide.

"Joining AKG | Christie's International Real Estate marks an exciting new chapter in my journey," said Wilder. Their reputation for excellence and distinction in luxury real estate perfectly complements my vision for providing my clients with unique and exceptional experiences."

Wilder's portfolio of notable transactions is nothing short of impressive. These include 835 San Vicente Blvd at $19.5 million, the sale of 341 W Channel Rd for $10.5 million, which was $1 million over the asking price, 254 N Barrington Ave for $8.47 million, and the sale of 561 Mount Holyoke Ave at $6.4 million, a whopping $1.6 million over its asking price. Additionally, 218 Narcissus Ave sold for $6.22 million. With current notable listings like the exclusive 1128 W Georgia St. in Vancouver, valued at $26 million, and the upcoming launches of 317 Oceano Dr at $7 million, and a prime property located on the sought-after Carolyn Way at $22.87 million, the future looks incredibly bright for Shelton's endeavors at Christie's International Real Estate.

"We are thrilled to have Shelton and her team join our brokerage," said Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of AKG | Christie's International Real Estate . "Her unparalleled expertise and impressive track record in luxury real estate align perfectly with our brand's commitment to excellence."

Focusing primarily on luxury residential and commercial properties in areas such as Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, and Beverly Hills, Wilder's ability to secure astonishing off-market listings and her understanding of the intricate matrix of LA's neighborhoods, schools, and cultures solidify her position as one of the premier real estate professionals in the region.

Wilder's outstanding track record among the most sought-after luxury real estate professionals in Los Angeles has earned her numerous accolades. Her name has been featured on the LA Business Journal's 2023 "The List" of Top 100 Real Estate Agents in LA. Recognitions also include nominations like Entrepreneur of the Year by the LA Business Journal, Real Estate All-Star by Los Angeles Magazine, and a feature in Forbes' "Top 10 Business Professionals to Look Out For" in 2022.

Beyond her prowess in real estate, Shelton has made her mark in the fashion and entertainment industries. Her appearance on the popular reality show, "Shark Tank," and her founder status in multiple fashion enterprises showcase her passion for design and aesthetics. This passion translates seamlessly into her real estate endeavors, where each listing is meticulously crafted, reflecting her dedication to detail.

Outside of her professional pursuits, Shelton is a devoted mother to her two sons, Beau and Lane, and the proud wife of LA attorney Clark McCutchen. An alumna of the University of Georgia, she actively gives back to her community, contributing to organizations like P.S. Arts and Alexandria House.

