ION introduces Wallstreet Suite: Empowering Treasury

LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ION Treasury, a global provider of treasury and risk management solutions for corporations, financial institutions, and central banks, announces the launch of its new Wallstreet Suite solution. Tailored for the world's largest and most complex organizations, central banks, and government agencies, the new Wallstreet Suite is an enterprise-level treasury management system and payment hub solution. It is designed to handle sophisticated treasury needs including high volumes of payments and sophisticated risk management, while providing global visibility to cash, liquidity, and exposures. Wallstreet Suite delivers insights across the Office of the CFO, empowering organizations to realize their finance transformation vision.

ION's vision when developing the new Wallstreet Suite was to enable finance teams to achieve more through automation and exception management, making it possible to scale operations and bring greater visibility to the finance organization.

ION Treasury gathered research through its 'day-in-the-life' program, customer interviews, implementations, and feedback from treasury advisory firms to better understand the sector's evolving needs. The research showed that treasury processes were suboptimal, lacking automation and visibility, with a need for tighter integration between operational payments and treasury. To address these needs, ION Treasury has reimagined treasury processes, improved data management and technology, and reengineered the Wallstreet Suite solution.

The solution's exception-based approach uses visual design to inform users of processing errors or required actions. Wallstreet Suite simplifies the collation of data from many external sources and then displays new information in real time across all process areas to ensure complete alignment.

Also new to Wallstreet Suite is the payment hub, which establishes a critical link between payment operations and treasury operations. The payment hub supports high volumes, centralizes bank messaging and connectivity, and delivers payments services such as sanction screening and fraud detection globally. Connecting the end-to-end process reduces operating costs by optimizing working capital decisions and managing in-house banking services.

Wallstreet Suite's modular, service-oriented architecture means components can be upgraded as required on a low-risk basis, giving customers access to improvements and innovations at speed and reduced cost. This facilitates faster implementation, inexpensive, simplified upgrades, and increased integration capabilities with other platforms.

"After many years of investment and continued innovation alongside our Treasury community, we are delighted to bring Wallstreet Suite to treasury teams across the globe," said Michael Kolman, Chief Product Officer at ION Treasury. "With its new payment processing hub, centralized workflows, and easy component upgrades, Wallstreet Suite automates business processes and increases visibility to free up treasurers' time. At ION, we understand that CFOs and treasurers are increasingly asked to do more with less. With Wallstreet Suite, we can provide unparalleled support as the Office of the CFO continues to evolve."

Loic Leonard, Head of Product (Wallstreet Suite), ION Treasury, added: "Exemplifying our commitment to innovation, ION Treasury has continuously evolved Wallstreet Suite to provide advanced treasury processing solutions in our core markets, namely corporate treasury, central banks, asset managers, and debt management offices. Empowering Treasury through Wallstreet Suite is an exciting next step, especially as it is built with user experience and performance top of mind."

ION Treasury offers choice in treasury management systems, from standard to advanced, from on-premises to cloud. ION Treasury's portfolio of seven unique treasury and risk management solutions helps customers manage liquidity at any scale, in any country, while mitigating financial, regulatory, and operational risks. Nearly $5 trillion of cash and central bank reserves worldwide are managed using ION Treasury's technology solutions.

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their businesses for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/ .

ION Treasury delivers unique treasury and risk management solutions to organizations of all sizes, offering both on-premises and cloud options. Our award-winning solutions help manage liquidity and mitigate operational, financial, and reputational risk. Together with a global community of over 1,100 clients, we are shaping the future of treasury and risk management technology. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/treasury/ .

