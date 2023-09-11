Gen.G Opens Applications for the Fourth Class of Its $1 Million Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Pledge

Gen.G will partner with University of Kentucky and PUMA to provide resources, knowledge, and connections for this generation of collegiate gamers

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G today announced the opening of the application process for the fourth annual Gen.G Foundation scholarship. As a part of Gen.G's $1 million pledge over the next 10 years, the scholarship primarily focuses on women, people of color and low income students enrolled in a U.S. university or college who are interested in gaming, esports, entrepreneurship, journalism or content creation. Students can apply HERE .

Gen.G Foundation (PRNewswire)

Gen.G will select 10 students from across the country to receive a $10,000 scholarship to pursue their education and take part in Gen.G's ongoing developmental programming for the 2023 academic year. Gen.G is creating a global community that builds bridges for international education opportunities. Since its founding in 2020, the Gen.G Scholarship Foundation has remained dedicated to fostering a brighter future of esports through empowering young gamers and a commitment of $100,000 annually for 10 years.

"We have seen firsthand the impact of the Gen.G Foundation promoting inclusion and diversity within the esports and gaming industry," said Gina Chung, CMO of Gen.G. "Each class has elevated itself in its pursuit of academic excellence, so we can't wait to review the applications for the 2023 recipients. We know how much a scholarship means to them."

"At the University of Kentucky, we're deeply committed to enriching and amplifying educational and networking avenues for our students," said Erik Jarvis, Smart Campus Lead. "Through our collaboration with Gen.G, we're poised to empower the next wave of gaming innovators and industry pioneers."

In addition to the scholarship, Gen.G will equip recipients with resources, knowledge and connections that will prepare them for futures in the esports and gaming industry. Scholarship recipients will take part in resume and LinkedIn reviews, mock interviews and networking calls with Gen.G employees and industry veterans.

To date, the Gen.G Foundation has awarded scholarships to more than 30 students across the United States. The application process will close on October 2nd, 2023, and winners will be announced in December. For more information, please visit https://geng.gg/pages/foundation .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen. G