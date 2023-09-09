Governor Josh Green, M.D. Declares West Maui Communities to Reopen on October 8, Urges Visitors to Support Local Businesses and Workers

Lahaina to Remain Closed to the Public While Disaster Recovery Efforts Continue

HONOLULU, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Josh Green, M.D., today declared in a statewide address that the West Maui communities of Kā'anapali, Nāpili, Honokōwai, and Kapalua will fully reopen on Sunday, October 8, two months after the August 8 wildfires that destroyed Lahaina.

Hawai'i residents and visitors are encouraged to make travel plans to Maui and support the island's businesses, restaurants, retail outlets, attractions, and accommodations. All previous restrictions for travel to West Maui communities north of Lahaina will be lifted October 8 and no one should be discouraged or reluctant to go and support the businesses and workers that rely on tourism in West Maui for their families' livelihood.

Governor Green stated, "Beginning October 8, all travel restrictions will end and West Maui will be open to visitors again, so people from Hawaiʻi and around the world can resume travel to this special place and help it begin to recover economically. This difficult decision is meant to bring hope for recovery to the families and businesses on Maui that have been so deeply affected in every way by the disaster."

Lahaina itself will remain fully closed to the public until further notice out of respect to the town's residents. County, state, and federal emergency responders continue with efforts to identify victims and the missing, and conduct clean-up efforts of debris and hazardous materials resulting from the wildfires.

"No one in Hawai'i will ever forget the tragedy that our friends, families, loved ones, and colleagues in Lahaina are enduring," said Daniel Nāho'opi'i, Chief Administrative Officer of the Hawai'i Tourism Authority. "The response from residents statewide and by people around the world to support Maui's recovery has been incredible and inspiring. Now is the time for people everywhere to show their support for Maui by booking trips, making restaurant reservations, and frequenting Maui's retail stores and attractions that support workers and their families."

