The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranks University of Detroit Mercy among top universities nationwide

DETROIT, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wall Street Journal/College Pulse ranks University of Detroit Mercy (UDM) among the top higher education institutions in the United States for 2024.

This year, UDM was ranked No. 52, making it:

Michigan's second highest-ranking university on the list.

Fourth among Catholic institutions behind Georgetown , Boston College and Notre Dame .

The third-highest ranked Jesuit university and only Mercy institution ranked.

UDM also ranked well in the following categories:

No. 48 in social mobility, which rewards universities with the highest proportion of students coming from lower-income families and maintain high graduation rates. It weighs in favor of schools that have a positive impact on the salaries of graduates, and that keep the costs of attending low.

No. 65 in salary impact, which lists schools in order of their impact on graduates' salaries in relation to the cost of attending.

No. 137 for student experience, based on a survey of more than 60,000 college students.

Each year, Detroit Mercy works to improve the experience of all students. For example, in June the College of Health Professions opened the Simulation, Technology and Research (STAR) Center, which represents the future of healthcare education. More at https://healthprofessions.udmercy.edu/about/star-center/.

This fall, UDM welcomed 558 freshmen, the largest incoming class in more than 14 years. Of this number, 260 will be the first in their family to earn a bachelor's degree. And these students are smart: 18 students graduated from their high schools as valedictorians and salutatorians, and the average GPA for this year's class was 3.65 on a weighted 4.0 scale.

To learn more about the 2024 WSJ/College Pulse rankings, please visit https://www.wsj.com/us-news/education/wsj-best-college-rankings-princeton-12c44c47.

About University of Detroit Mercy

University of Detroit Mercy is Michigan's largest and most comprehensive Catholic university, sponsored by the Religious Sisters of Mercy and the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits). Today's University boasts the heritage of two founding institutions: the University of Detroit, founded in 1877 by the Jesuits, and Mercy College of Detroit, founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1941. The two consolidated as University of Detroit Mercy in 1990. Detroit Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional academic degrees and programs through seven schools and colleges. Detroit Mercy educates the whole person, focusing on the value of excellent academics, service to the community and a deeper spirituality to prepare graduates to live lives of purpose and conscience. For more information, please visit www.udmercy.edu.

