SOPHiA GENETICS Announces the IRCCS Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori (IRST) is Live on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform

With the help of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, IRST has introduced a new diagnostic kit that will support data-driven treatment planning for advanced ovarian cancer

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, is helping excel the use of precision medicine to treat advanced ovarian cancer. The company today announced that the IRCCS Istituto Romagnolo per lo Studio dei Tumori (IRST) "Dino Amadori", an oncology center in Italy, is using the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to power a new genomic test that will be used to aid physicians in developing personalized treatment plans for those with advanced ovarian cancer.

IRST, which is recognized for its excellence as a scientific hospital and treatment institute for advanced oncology in the Emilia-Romagna Region, is one of only three "Hub Centers" authorized by the Region to perform this new test. With use of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, the test will help identify patients with a homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), which is caused by a cell's impaired ability to repair DNA double-stranded breaks. Identifying HRD is extremely important for oncologists, as it can be used as a predictive biomarker for therapy response,1 and roughly half of the women affected by advanced ovarian cancer have HRD2.

"The newly available HRD test will help our oncologists make data-based treatment plans that can potentially save the lives of patients who are diagnosed with, and treated for, advanced ovarian cancer at IRST," said Daniele Calistri, PhD., Head of Advanced and Predictive Molecular Diagnostics Area - IRST "Dino Amadori" IRCCS Bioscience Laboratory. "The key to success with the test is the ability to quickly turn data into insights, so that our physicians can make the appropriate treatment plans; that is where the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform comes in. With the SOPHiA GENETICS technology, our team can move fast with the confidence that they are making strong decisions rooted in patient data."

The new test is performed on cancerous tissue using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and produces an extensive amount of data. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform is a NGS-based application, that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze and interpret raw NGS data. The Platform combines expertly designed testing capabilities with analytical and interpretation functionalities to provide a streamlined bioinformatics workflow that accelerates assessment, interpretation and reporting.

"The increase in availability of genetic sequencing across the European market, has made the ability to quickly analyze and interpret the large volume of data that comes with NGS even more critical for physicians and patients," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform enables customers like IRST to quickly analyze sequencing data and, as we say at SOPHiA GENETICS, find the signal in the noise. We're excited to continue expanding our work in Italy and helping health institutions like IRST equip their oncologists with the data needed to make precision medicine the gold standard of care."

The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform will not only aid oncologists in treatment planning but will help IRST further build its in-house expertise and expand its existing database to support the continued use of data-driven medicine.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH) is a software company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, a cloud-native platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and related solutions, products and services are currently used by a broad network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions globally. For more information, visit SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, or connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. Where others see data, we see answers.

SOPHiA DDM™ Dx Homologous Recombination Deficiency Solution is available as a CE-IVD product for In Vitro Diagnostic Use in Europe and Turkey. The information in this press release is about products that may or may not be available in different countries and, if applicable, may or may not have received approval or market clearance by a governmental regulatory body for different indications for use. Please contact support@sophiagenetics.com to obtain the appropriate product information for your country of residence.

SOPHiA GENETICS Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, products, and technology, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based, unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

