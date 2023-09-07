EVA CHEN AND H&M LAUNCH KIDS COLLABORATION

THE LIMITED-EDITION BACK-TO-SCHOOL COLLECTION TAKES INSPIRATION FROM EARLY NINETIES INFLUENCE AND IS MEANT TO BE LOVED AND WORN FOR GENERATIONS TO COME

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is launching a kids collection for fall in collaboration with bestselling author, mom and multi-hyphenate style icon, Eva Chen. The limited-edition, gender-neutral collection infuses practicality and style, democratizing quality fashion designed to be loved and cherished long-term. Grown from a shared vision of sustainability and style, the joyful back-to-school collection is designed for play and is inspired by classic nineties influence such as craft, heritage and Americana vibes. The Eva Chen x H&M kids Collection will be available to shop in select H&M stores in the US, Canada, and Mexico, and online at www.hm.com beginning September 7th.

Drawing inspiration from Eva's favorite fashion era, the collection expertly infuses classic Americana style with Japanese and Korean influence to create a unique and transitional wardrobe for the back-to-school season. As a mom of three, Eva worked closely with H&M's in-house design team to design a collection that kids could feel comfortable and confident in designed to be passed down and loved by others.

"I love this whole collection," says Chen. "I'm incredibly proud and I can't wait for it to be out in the universe. It was so much fun to include my daughter in the design process and see the collection through her eyes. There's just something so unique about how a child experiences the world, and I can't wait to see how kids everywhere, including my own, live and play in these pieces for years to come."

The Eva Chen x H&M kids collection features heritage styles with quirky and playful nature-inspired motifs of trees, flowers and mushrooms. Eva and her family's love of nature is infused in the indoor to outdoor separates which feature delicate ruffles, "normcore" denim and timeless silhouettes. Standout pieces include a cozy and classic striped fisherman sweater, pointelle cardigan set, and a pile-lined workwear jacket and vest.

As part of H&M's goal to become fully circular by 2040, the collection was designed with "pay it forward" durability in mind in materials such as recycled cotton, recycled polyester and TENCEL Lyocell. Each style is meant to be loved now - and later, when it's outgrown it can be passed down to others. H&M aims to have 100% recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030 and is proud to have its kids department currently stand at 91% recycled or other sustainably sourced materials.

"Partnering with Eva Chen on this new collection was a perfect fit for H&M," says Abigail Kammerzell, Head of Sustainability, H&M North America. "Our shared belief in creating fashionable, fun and durable pieces that can be loved over and over again was at the center of this collaboration and puts a focus on our continued journey to circularity."

