SkyRun Vacation Rentals Record Growth Indicates Industry's Long-Term Direction

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyRun Vacation Rentals , one of the nation's premiere property management franchises in the vacation rental marketplace, has enjoyed a record-breaking year of development since becoming a multi-location operation in 2009. The announcement's significance is rooted not only in the growing interest in the industry from new and experienced entrepreneurs alike, but also in the plentiful opportunities that still exist for those looking to invest in one of the country's fastest-growing and untapped economic sectors.

Since the start of the year, the franchise has welcomed 13 new franchisees to their system, reflecting a 46% YOY rate of growth for the brand and officially marking 2023 as SkyRun's heaviest year for brand expansion.

Much of this growth has stemmed from the attention paid to the short-term rental market in the national conversation on business development and economic performance. That heightened attention has helped SkyRun to sign agreements with 13 new markets so far this year, such as Orlando, FL, Kona Coast, HI, and South Orange County, CA.

"What has become abundantly clear for many vacation rental owners is the value and simplicity that professional property management can bring to an increasingly complex industry," said Lukas Krause, CEO of SkyRun Vacation Rentals. "Between evolving pricing strategies, heightened guest expectations, an increase in booking channels, and complicated regional regulations, more and more homeowners are seeking a partner who can help their second home stand out in the crowd and earn more revenue with less hassle."

The SkyRun team is capitalizing on this growing public interest in professional property management by investing in new marketing strategies and technology to help franchisees and homeowners navigate the complexities of the industry with ease. These investments will continue to help SkyRun franchisees launch and grow successful short term rental management businesses faster than if they were to do so on their own, along with the support of a community of peers and experts in the field.

"With the SkyRun name expanding to over 40 locations and over 1,200 vacation rentals nationwide, our growth is going into overdrive," said Maura Wall, Director of Marketing for SkyRun Vacation Rentals. "As the industry evolves, professional management companies like SkyRun have the opportunity to shape the future of vacation rentals for the better. It is exciting to be a part of, and our numbers show it—savvy entrepreneurs see the chance to build something special at an opportune time. We anticipate continued growth at this pace through 2024 and beyond."

About SkyRun Vacation Rentals:

SkyRun is a rapidly growing vacation rental property management franchise with over 1,200 homes under management in over 40 independently owned and operated locations. The brand represents the best of both worlds when it comes to vacation rental management by combining the advantages of local ownership and management with the efficiency, technology, and support of a national brand. Whether you are a guest, a homeowner, or a franchisee—with SkyRun, your vacation rental dreams can become a reality sooner than you think.

