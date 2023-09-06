INVESTOR GROUP SERVICES ACQUIRES HEALTHY INSIGHTS

Investor Group Services acquires Chicago-based Healthy Insights, a strategic growth advisor with a unique data & analytics platform.

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor Group Services ("IGS") a Boston-based consulting firm -- ­with offices in Boston, New York and Chicago – serving a national base of private equity clients, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Healthy Insights, a strategic growth advisor based in Chicago, IL. The acquisition expands and enhances IGS' data and analytics capabilities to deliver unique data-driven / proprietary insights by synthesizing high-caliber research methods, leading edge machine learning, and data analytics.

"Acquiring Healthy Insights, along with its data platform and data scientists, will equip IGS to drive to even deeper levels of insight for clients, enabling them to make outstanding investment and value creation decisions," explains Mindy Berman, Senior Managing Director.

Healthy Insights was founded in 2021 by David Jones, a veteran data scientist and strategic consultant, with the objective of helping PE clients and portfolio companies leverage data-driven insights to achieve consistent, sustainable above-market growth. Through a combination of big data analytics and ML-based modeling, Healthy Insights has designed, built, and deployed customized demand and supply models to generate unique insights that capture whitespace, identify M&A targets, improve sales effectiveness and drive strategic growth and value creation planning.

"We started Healthy Insights because we saw a significant opportunity to bridge the gap that existed between big data analytics and achievable strategies. We've been fortunate to serve a variety of clients across industries, helping them drive growth through more actionable insight. In joining IGS, we are excited about the opportunity to take our mission of helping clients leverage data to drive growth to a whole new level," comments David Jones, Founder & CEO of Healthy Insights.

"Dave and his team are huge additions, bringing an unparalleled track record of success in helping private equity investors and their portfolio companies achieve outstanding results and investment returns. We are so fortunate to have them on board," noted Rob Lordi, Senior Managing Director.

Investor Group Services is a world-class provider of commercial due diligence and strategic advisory services for private equity firms and portfolio companies, corporate development groups, and senior management teams. These groups rely on IGS for strategic insights, research prowess and analysis to guide critical investment and strategic decisions.

