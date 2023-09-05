Revelle Aesthetics™ Brings Cellulite Education to the Forefront in Celebration of National Cellulite Day

MedTech company aims to dispel the myths behind cellulite, women's number one body concern, and showcase real-world results of Avéli® to help women understand and address cellulite long-term

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revelle Aesthetics, a VC-backed Silicon Valley MedTech company, is focused on designing precision technologies that target the root cause of women's most bothersome aesthetic concerns, starting with its first device for the treatment of cellulite, Avéli®. Today, in honor of National Cellulite Day, the brand is dispelling the most common myths associated with the skin condition that affects up to 90% of women1, such as the belief that cellulite is caused by poor diet or insufficient exercise and that no real solution exists for those women bothered by it. To overcome the skepticism and doubt, Revelle Aesthetics has compiled hundreds of real-world results of women who have turned to its one-time, in-office procedure for help, as shared by medical aesthetic providers on social media.

While cellulite is extremely common, it is an aesthetic concern that can significantly impact the self-esteem and social activities of those women bothered by it and who have tried myriad products over the years to get rid of it. In fact, cellulite is so emotional for women that NewBeauty's Summer 2023 The State of Aesthetics report revealed cellulite was the number one body concern patients wish to eliminate permanently. Unfortunately, cellulite is complicated and, historically, quite difficult to treat – until Avéli®.

Cellulite is any dimple or depression seen on the surface of the skin with a defined edge and is primarily caused by shortened or stiffened septa bands under the skin that pull down on the dermis, causing the dimpling effect. It is important to differentiate cellulite from loose skin (laxity) and adiposities (fat pockets) because these conditions, while often seen alongside one another, are treated quite differently.

Avéli® was developed to help lessen the physical and mental impact cellulite can have on women and finally deliver the meaningful results women want. It is the first and only cellulite device that allows a provider to identify and release the major underlying cause of cellulite (septa bands) and confirm the release in real-time. Avéli® can deliver lasting reduction in cellulite on the buttocks and thighs in a single in-office procedure that takes about an hour with local numbing and little to no downtime.

"There are so many products out there that are marketed as cellulite miracle workers, but the truth is if you're using a topical product, it's simply not going to work," says Dr. Ashley Amalfi, board-certified plastic surgeon and partner at Quatela Center for Plastic Surgery in Rochester, NY. "To really address the root cause of cellulite, the culprit septa bands need to be released manually from the inside. With Avéli®, I'm not only able to precisely release those bands but also confirm in real time that I did. This gives me confidence that I am delivering the long-term cellulite reduction results that my patient is looking for."

According to Global Cellulite Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2023 - 2031, the global cellulite treatment market size attained a value of nearly $1.75 billion in 2022. Specifically, North America dominates the global cellulite treatment market due to the high demand for cosmetic procedures, demonstrated by liposuction remaining the top plastic surgery procedure for the second year in a row, as reported by The Aesthetic Society. With demand shifting to the lower body, it's creating a unique need for innovative treatments like Avéli®.

"Revelle Aesthetics and Avéli® aim to help women feel confident in their body, whether they have cellulite or not, as we truly believe all women and all body types deserve to be celebrated," says Caroline Van Hove, President & CEO of Revelle Aesthetics. "We simply want to provide a long-lasting solution2 that delivers meaningful results for those who are troubled by their cellulite so they can have the best relationship with themselves. It's a testament to the transformative results Avéli® can deliver to see so many providers sharing their patients' results on social media, signifying to women that there is finally something that can help deliver the results they desire."

Avéli® continues to support the social media cellulite conversation with over 2,500 Instagram mentions by providers and patients this year. For more information on the minimally invasive in-office cellulite solution2 for women bothered by cellulite, visit MyAveli.com and follow @aveli on Instagram.

ABOUT REVELLE AESTHETICS

Revelle Aesthetics is a Silicon Valley-based MedTech company focused on innovating smart solutions that address the root causes of women's most bothersome aesthetic concerns. The company is committed to developing precision technologies that deliver meaningful results for women and reliable outcomes for physicians. Revelle Aesthetics' first device, Avéli®, is FDA-cleared for long-term reduction in the appearance of cellulite in the buttock and thigh areas of adult females as supported by clinical data demonstrating treatment benefits through one year of observation. Founded in 2018 and based in Mountain View, California, Revelle Aesthetics is a privately held company backed by top-tier venture capital firms New Enterprise Associates and KCK Medtech. For more information visit www.RevelleAesthetics.com.

