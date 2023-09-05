Houston Texans' Jalen Pitre (#5) Launches Fundraising Campaign for Kids' Meals

"Feed 5 More" kickstarted with match from Group 1 Automotive to tackle childhood hunger

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids' Meals Inc., a local nonprofit that delivers free, healthy meals to preschool-aged children in the Houston area, is proud to announce an exciting campaign with Houston Texans player Jalen Pitre and Group 1 Automotive, Inc., an international Fortune 300 automotive retailer headquartered in Houston. The Feed Five More or 5X campaign is fueled by a shared commitment to address childhood hunger in the Houston area.

Houston Texans' Jalen Pitre helping Kids' Meals make meals to feed children in need as part of the Feed 5 More campaign. His goal is to raise $250,000 by the end of the 2023 football season, in addition to Group 1 Automotive's match of up to $250,000. (PRNewswire)

The 5X campaign raises money through donations in increments of $5 to provide meals to children facing food insecurity. For every $10 raised, Kids' Meals can provide five extra meals to children who need them the most. Pitre has a goal of raising $250,000 through crowd-sourced donations by the end of the 2023 football season, and to get the ball rolling, Group 1 Automotive has committed a matching of funds up to $250,000.

"I understand the importance of teamwork and collaboration on and off the field," said Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre. "I'm excited to spearhead this effort in my hometown. Having witnessed Kids' Meals' profound impact on Houston, I'm honored to be involved in this incredible initiative. With Kids' Meals and Group 1 Automotive, we're working together with the community to create lasting change."

The urgency of the campaign is underscored by the fact that more than 50,000 preschool-aged children in the Houston community are living with food insecurity. Kids' Meals is a dedicated local organization that prepares and delivers 7,000 lunches per day in the Houston area and has provided more than 12.5 million free meals to hungry children in Harris and Montgomery Counties since inception.

"At Kids' Meals, we believe that no child should go hungry," said Beth Harp, executive director, Kids' Meals. "We're thrilled to partner with Jalen and Group 1 Automotive. Their dedication is aligned with our goal of ensuring every child has access to essential nutrition. This campaign is a game-changer, enabling us to reach more kids than ever before and address food insecurity head-on in Houston."

Supporters can participate in the 5X Campaign by texting FEED5 to 243-725 with contributions as small as $5. Donate today and help rewrite the story for children facing food insecurity.

ABOUT KIDS' MEALS

In 2023, Kids' Meals will deliver more than 2.1 million free, healthy meals to the homes of hungry preschool-aged children who face debilitating hunger due to extreme poverty. Since 2006, Kids' Meals has delivered more than 13 million meals and connected families to vital wraparound resources to help end the cycle of poverty. Kids' Meals is the only program of its kind in the nation delivering an average of 8,000 free, healthy meals every weekday to 52 Houston-area zip codes.

Visit www.kidsmealsinc.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 202 automotive dealerships, 271 franchises, and 42 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

pdelongchamps@group1auto.com

Krystal Patout

Pierpont Communications

713-627-2223

Kpatout@piercom.com

Beth Braniff Harp

Kids' Meals

713-504-4548

Bharp@kidsmealsinc.org

Houston Texans' Jalen Pitre helping Kids' Meals distribute meals to children in need as part of the Feed 5 More campaign. His goal is to raise $250,000 by the end of the 2023 football season, in addition to Group 1 Automotive's match of up to $250,000. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kids’ Meals Inc.