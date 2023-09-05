Have No Fear, Frosty Boo! Books are Here: Wendy's and DC Team Up to Support Foster Care Adoption

Fans can make more family moments possible by purchasing a special edition Frosty Boo! Book, benefitting the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

This HalloWEENDY's season, Wendy's® Frosty® Boo! Books™ are BACK...but with an iconic sidekick. Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC are joining forces with Wendy's, inviting fans to be a super hero and make more family moments possible for children waiting in foster care.

For just $1, super hero and Frosty fanatics alike can enjoy a DC-inspired coupon book with FIVE free Jr. Frosty treats, featuring iconic Frosty characters dressed up as DC Super Heroes, including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. And the fun doesn't stop there – Wendy's is adding a SIXTH bonus coupon to redeem a $1.99 Wendy's Kids' Meal® with any purchase.* Talk about a super treat for the whole family!

And the sweetest of all – proceeds* from each Frosty Boo! Books coupon book sold will directly benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its mission. For more than 15 years, Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books have supported the Foundation's work to find safe, loving and permanent homes for the more than 113,000 children in foster care.

(Psst...Wendy's Kids' Meals will also feature collectible DC toys and special-edition packaging for a limited time – a winning duo!)

WHERE & WHEN:

Wendy's DC-inspired Frosty Boo! Books are available for purchase now through October 31, 2023, at participating U.S. Wendy's locations. Free Jr. Frosty and $1.99 Kids' Meal coupons may be redeemed now until December 31, 2023.

WHY:

This #SpookySeason, swap standard candy for heroic Frosty Boo! Books – the treat that gives back! Purchasing Frosty Boo! Books for the super heroes in your life will directly contribute to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, making more family moments possible for children waiting in foster care.

Over the past three decades, Wendy's has raised more than $300 million benefitting the Foundation, helping to find permanent, loving families for nearly 13,000 children across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Frosty Boo! Books and how Wendy's is working to make more family moments possible, visit Wendy's Frosty Boo! Books or www.davethomasfoundation.org

HOW TO GET YOUR FROSTY BOO! BOOKS:

Put on your super hero cape and visit your nearest Wendy's to pick up your DC-inspired Frosty Boo! Books for just $1 each. You can also order via the mobile app or through Wendy's self-order kiosks—just add your Frosty Boo! Books to your order from the "Give Something Back" category. Once purchased, coupons can only be redeemed in-restaurant.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising.Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on X and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises, and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC's creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC's stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery's film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

*At participating U.S. Wendy's restaurants while supplies last. 90¢ of every $1 coupon book sold from 9.4.2023 – 10.31.2023 will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Coupons valid from 9.4.2023 – 12.31.2023.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

