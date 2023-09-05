Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Unites Industry Titans and Advocates in Chicago

Speakers for the Sept. 27-28 event include Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, former Rep. Ed Perlmutter, former Sen. Cory Gardner, and more

Conference to promote community and collaboration through informational sessions, an expo floor geared for partnerships, and an inaugural Deal Floor specific for buyers and sellers

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event, will return to Chicago on Sept. 27-28, 2023, at the Magnificent Mile Marriott in the heart of the Windy City. This year's event promises to be an extraordinary convergence of thought leaders, policymakers, advocates, and institutional investors at a time when community is vital to the success of the industry.

Cannabis Event - Cannabis Stocks Conference (PRNewswire)

The event is already surpassing participation by 30% compared to last year and has garnered substantial attention, drawing representatives from nearly every major multi-state operator (MSO), brand, and large ancillary player in the sector.

Distinguished politicians and advocates speaking at the event include:

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker ,

U.S. Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr. ,

Former Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO),

Former Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO),

Eminence Capital Founder & CEO, Ricky Sandler .

Powerful voices from inside the cannabis industry include Trulieve's CEO Kim Rivers and Curaleaf's Chairman of the Board, Boris Jordan .

"We're thrilled to have such strong enthusiasm and engagement at this year's event," said Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick . "The remarkable level of participation not only underscores the event's growing significance as a focal point for industry collaboration, but it also indicates the resurgence of interest from both policymakers and institutional investors in the ever-evolving cannabis landscape."

In addition to the two days of engaging and insightful programming, the expo floor will return to the event. Unlike sales-oriented trade show floors, Benzinga's expo provides attendees with a unique opportunity to connect with over 60 data companies, lenders, brands, and finance-service companies that businesses can partner with to enhance their business operations.

Benzinga's Chicago show will also debut the inaugural Deal Floor, an exclusive invitation-only space poised to facilitate impactful connections between buyers and sellers, creating a forum for exploring potential partnerships and transactions right on the conference floor.

"At this pivotal juncture for our industry, we believe that community and collaboration are key," Raznick emphasized. "As we gather the brightest minds, distinguished advocates, and enterprising investors under one roof, we anticipate remarkable dialogues, transformative insights, and groundbreaking opportunities that will shape the future trajectory of the cannabis sector."

Ticket prices for the conference begin at $227 for accredited investors and $298 for the general audience. Prices will increase as the date of the conference approaches. Benzinga provides discounted tickets for the conference to cannabis business owners who have obtained state certification for their social equity initiatives. If you want to obtain tickets at the lowest price, please click here .

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the world's largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event. The event attracts representation from more than 80% of the cannabis industry's market capitalization in one place. Benzinga provides attendees exclusive opportunities for curated networking and unparalleled access to private deal flow. For more information, visit www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Benzinga