Baleaf Embarks on a Sustainable Path to Promote Eco-friendly Practices

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baleaf, a contemporary activewear brand, has pledged to prioritize environmental sustainability. Recognized for consistently promoting green practices and sustainable innovations, Baleaf endeavors to contribute significantly to global conservation initiatives through its actions.

Baleaf unveiled a comprehensive sustainability plan on their website (https://www.baleaf.com/pages/sustainability), reiterating their commitment to the environment. The strategy sheds light on every stage of their operations - sourcing raw materials, production, packaging, and distribution - all of which echo Baleaf's environment-friendly initiative and tangible actions.

Since its inception, Baleaf has shown its dedication towards crafting green products and championing sustainable production. The brand's determination to minimize their environmental footprint is evident by the use of eco-friendly, renewable materials. C.H. Katherine, the head of its branding department, details their active exploration of green measures, such as favoring recyclable materials for packaging and optimizing logistics to curtail their carbon emissions.

"Baleaf believes that a green approach in our personal and professional lives can help mold a better world," said Katherine, "Our essential mission is not just to preach this message through our products but to exemplify sustainability through our strides."

The brand integrates sustainable concepts and practices into all business aspects. Covering environmentally-friendly material sourcing, enhancing sustainability in their production processes, mitigating the environmental impact associated with packaging and transportation, and setting and achieving ambitious environmental targets.

Key initiatives include launching an eco-friendly sportswear range crafted from recycled materials, using biodegradable mailing bags, and utilizing green energy for transportation. Baleaf invests in a circular economy while actively engaging in community conservation initiatives. Shirley Tsao, the product director said, "By recycling a ton of fishing nets, Baleaf can conserve 7 barrels of crude oil and by reusing a ton of plastic bottles, we can preserve 8000 gallons of water." Their "Sustainable Product Line" is packaged in a recyclable bag made of recycled nylon and polyester, which decomposes within three years, mitigating waste and contamination.

"Since our inception, Baleaf has remained committed to slow fashion. By making garments that are versatile and of high quality, Baleaf activewear lasts longer and can be worn in more scenarios," said Lefee Xu, CEO of Baleaf."This allows people to downsize and streamline their activewear wardrobe in order tos their carbon footprint. In the future, we hope to work together with even more suppliers to shape a socially responsible activewear industry."

Cohering with their eco-friendly commitment, Baleaf introduced Modal fabric made from beech tree pulp. The brand has now extended its sustainable practices by integrating regenerated nylon and polyester fibers derived from plastic bottle waste and fishing nets.

Baleaf infuses its environmental promises into its core business operations, ensuring the delivery of quality products. The brand's commitment to the cause resonates in its dedicated sustainability webpage, painting a picture of how a global company can genuinely commit to and execute its environmental pledges. The company invites other brands and consumers alike to participate in their journey towards a more sustainable future.

About Baleaf

Founded in 2014, Baleaf is a contemporary activewear brand which caters to those who enjoy dabbling in fitness trends but don't want to keep stockpiling gear for each activity they engage in, including yoga, running, cycling, outdoor, swimming. With a mission to empower everyday motion and a vision of a world where every person can experience the joy of everyday motion in their own way, Baleaf's purpose is to build confidence beyond belief.

Learn more about Baleaf on https://www.baleaf.com/

