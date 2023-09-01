Zach Bryan Sets T-Mobile Center Attendance Record at Final Show of 2023 "Burn, Burn, Burn" Tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zach Bryan brought out more than 19,659 fans to the final stop of his 2023 "Burn, Burn, Burn" Tour at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City setting a new attendance record for the largest single ticketed event in venue history. T-Mobile Center, Kansas City's award-winning downtown landmark, has welcomed over 14 million guests since opening in Oct. 2007. The previous record was held by Metallica who welcomed more than 19,646 fans on March 6, 2019.

"Zach Bryan and his band captivated Kansas City from the moment he started towards the T-Mobile Center stage," said Jay Cooper, T-Mobile Center General Manager. "Setting an attendance record on your first arena visit is impressive and speaks volumes for Zach's talent and the incredibly special connection he shares with his fans. We are grateful to Zach, his band & crew, AEG Presents, WME and Warner Records for an unforgettable night in Kansas City and look forward to his 2024 visit to T-Mobile Center."

The sold-out, record setting tour finale in Kansas City comes days after the singer-songwriter-producer released his fourth full-length studio album, Zach Bryan, available HERE via Warner Records and the announcement of his 2024 North American run, The Quittin Time Tour including a return to T-Mobile Center on Aug. 20. Tickets for his 2024 show go on sale at 10 am CT on Sept. 8.

