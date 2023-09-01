BALTIMORE, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time to spread knowledge while also providing support to those affected. It is estimated that about 288,300 men will be newly diagnosed with prostate cancer this year and around 34,700 men will not survive – the most deaths from any cancer in men after lung cancer.

When caught early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, which is why the American Urological Association (AUA) and Urology Care Foundation are using September to raise awareness about the disease and encourage men to know their risk and talk to their doctor.

"Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men next to skin cancer," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "Cases of advanced prostate cancer are on the rise and a man's best line of defense is to get tested before a problem arises. While not all prostate cancers need treatment, early detection is still key. This month is so important because it brings to the spotlight educational tools and resources that can help men make informed decisions about prostate cancer screening, management, and treatment."

Nearly one out of every eight men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Aside from age, risk factors for prostate cancer include family history and race. However, the odds increase to:

1 in 6 if they are African American

1 in 5 if they have a family history

The AUA suggests men ages 45 to 69, with an average risk for prostate cancer, talk to their doctor about whether prostate cancer testing is right for them. For men with a higher risk of getting prostate cancer, they should consider talking to their doctor as early as 40-54 years of age.

What You Should Know About Prostate Cancer:

This year, nearly 288,300 US men will be told they have prostate cancer. It is one of the most common cancers in men, both in the U.S. and globally.

Since 2014, the incidence rate of prostate cancer has increased by 3% per year overall and by about 5% per year for advanced-stage prostate cancer.

All men are at risk of developing prostate cancer, but the risk increases significantly as men grow older. If you are age 45 to 69, talk to your doctor about prostate screening.

Some men are at higher risk for prostate cancer. Talk to your doctor about prostate cancer screening if you are age 40 to 54 years and: Black men are 17x more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and are 2.1x more likely to die from prostate cancer than white men.

Most men with prostate cancer do not die from it; about 1 in 41 men will die from the disease. There are more than 3.1 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and are still alive today.

The Urology Care Foundation acknowledges that opting for prostate cancer screening is personal. Prior to testing, consult your doctor about your risk, including your personal and family history, as well as the risks of being tested.

