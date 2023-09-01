INMOTION Unveils the Highly Anticipated Off-Road Companion - Electric Unicycle Adventure

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INMOTION, a trailblazing industry leader in personal electric transportation solutions, is thrilled to announce its latest innovation - Electric Unicycle Adventure is set to be released on September 1st. Designed to push the boundaries of exploration with its cutting-edge technology, rugged design, and unparalleled performance, the Adventure offers enthusiasts a thrilling off-road adventure experience like never before.

INMOTION Off-road Electric Unicycle Adventure (PRNewswire)

Key Features of the INMOTION Adventure

Powerful Performance: The Adventure is equipped with a high-performance motor that delivers rated power of 4000W, with a peak power of up to 9000W. Its motor's spin speed can reach 110 km/h(68mph), enabling adventurers to effortlessly conquer a 50°slope. Its ability to continuously climb long slopes exceeds that of similar 16-inch EUCs by over 50%, making it well-prepared for various steep challenge.

All-Terrain Dominance: The Adventure features INMOTION's exclusive custom progressive spring, a first in the industry. This can deliver a more comfortable riding experience and ensure sufficient rebound even during intense off-road segments like jumps and steep slopes, protecting the rider's knees. Additionally, you can adjust Adventure's suspension system according to your weight and riding style, making sure you get the most suitable suspension effect.

Quick Release Battery: Adventure also has the industry's first quick-release battery, allowing for the replacement of all batteries in just a few minutes. This addresses users' concerns about battery life and also enhances the wheel's long-term maintenance efficiency. This is a unique design in the current EUC industry. What's more, the interfaces for all four battery sets are equipped with waterproof quick-release designs, and each battery set can be used independently to ensure the wheel's safety.

Fast Charging: The Adventure supports fast charging for its battery. In just one hour, you can charge the battery up to 80% capacity. During meal breaks or rest stops along the way, the wheel can easily return to a full charge, ready to go at any time. All of this is made possible by our developed rapid charging feature for the battery pack, with the wheel supporting a maximum charging current of 16 amps.

Enhanced Safety: Adventure comes equipped with a true smart Battery Management System (BMS). The controller can real-time access information from each individual cell, and users can monitor battery information in real-time through the App, including cell voltage, current, temperature, and capacity. This ensures a confident ride and peace of mind on the road. If any abnormalities occur with the battery, the system will immediately issue alerts and provide handling suggestions, offering you comprehensive safety protection throughout your journey.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce the INMOTION Adventure Electric Unicycle, a true game-changer in the world of off-road adventures," said Mike, Vice General Manager at INMOTION. "Our team of engineers and designers has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of outdoor enthusiasts. The Adventure embodies the spirit of exploration, allowing riders to forge their paths through uncharted territories."

The official launch of the INMOTION Adventure Electric Unicycle is scheduled for September 1st on Youtube https://youtu.be/DXH3zi3CMsk. Pre-orders will be available at the INMOTION distributors' store after the launch event, providing early adopters with an exclusive opportunity to secure their very own Adventure.

For more information about the INMOTION Adventure Electric Unicycle and to stay updated on the latest news, please visit www.inmotionworld.com.

About INMOTION

Founded in 2012, INMOTION is a global high-tech company integrated with R&D, manufacturing and marketing sensor-controlled vehicles for personal transportation. At present, INMOTION's products lines cover electric unicycle, electric scooter, e-bike, hoverboard and more. Centered on these product lines, INMOTION will always strive to shape the transportation sector by crafting more cutting-edge rides to simplify the travel and commute within the city for all riders of all ages.

PR Contacts:

marketing@imscv.com

sales@imscv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INMOTION TECHNOLOGIES Co.,Ltd