WHO WILL BE THIS YEAR'S BEST OF SHOW?

Call for Entries to Open for the 2023 VETTY Awards®, NAVC's Annual Animal Health Care Marketing Awards Program

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) today announced the entry period for its annual VETTY Awards® will open Friday, September 1, 2023. The VETTY Awards® is NAVC's annual awards program dedicated to recognizing marketing excellence in the animal health care industry.

Veterinary industry nonprofit and for-profit organizations and agencies are invited to submit their projects for consideration during this year's award competition. Eligible work must have been produced between November 1, 2022 and October 31, 2023. Entry divisions are composed of a variety of communications and marketing mediums, including print, advertising, event, digital, social media, websites, and more.

"The VETTY Awards® allow us to recognize and celebrate marketing excellence in the veterinary and animal health care industry," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill. "We look forward to seeing who will be the 'best of show' among entries this year, all of which are submitted by talented creatives who are dedicated to promoting products and services that help animals everywhere live longer, better quality lives."

Award winners will be announced on January 15, 2024 at the NAVC's annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) which takes place January 13-17 in Orlando, FL. A list of winners also will be posted on the VETTY Awards® website and featured in the VMX Expo Hall.

The early bird deadline for VETTY Awards® submissions is 11:59 PM EDT on October 31, 2023. The final deadline for submissions is at 11:59 PM EST on November 7, 2023. Winners will be notified in mid-December, prior to the VMX event, so that arrangements can be made to attend the award ceremony.

The NAVC, the world's leading not-for-profit dedicated to supporting the global veterinary health community, introduced the VETTY Awards® in 2017 to recognize and reward the marketing excellence that helps fuel the rapidly growing animal health industry, which generates more than $104 billion in revenue each year in the U.S. alone.

VMX is the world's largest gathering of veterinary industry professionals. VMX offers hundreds of hours of continuing education and program tracks over the course of five days for veterinarians and animal health care professionals. It features one of the largest veterinary industry expos in the globe, as well as world-class entertainment and networking events.

For more information about the VETTY Awards®, visit TheVettys.com or email Vettys@NAVC.com .

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) association dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX, the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/ . To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

VETTY Awards® winners are announced each year at VMX, the world’s largest gathering of professionals in the animal health care industry, and showcased inside the VXM Expo Hall. Photo from VMX 2023. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/North American Veterinary Comm..) (PRNewswire)

