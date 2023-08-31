The Most Luxurious Sprinter Van Mobile Office On Earth debuted by LEXANI MOTORCARS

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexani Motorcars, the world leader in bespoke luxury stretch and armored mobile office conversions, announces the all-new "Sky Captain" collection of luxury executive Mercedes-Benz Sprinters.

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR CABIN (PRNewswire)

The unbelievable Sky Captain cabin features plush hand-stitched Italian leather captain's chairs and a jaw dropping starlight ultra-vivid starlight sunroof and ceiling.

LEXANI MOTORCARS Debuts World's Most Opulent Mercedes Benz Sprinter Mobile Office Conversion

Passengers can enjoy the latest in entertainment via a retractable 55" smart TV, Playstation 5, iPad pro, Apple TV, mac mini computer and more. For extended trips the Sky Captain also features a bed and restroom with 24k gold-plated fixtures. For the security-conscious up to B7 level armoring is offered which maintains the original appearance and design with superior optics. Additionally, Lexani Motorcars offers an upgraded VIP amenity package which includes luxury champagne flutes, quality crystal old-fashioned glasses, and suede and leather line airline table add-ons.

The southern California based company also offers Escalade, Navigator, Yukon, Suburban, Land Cruiser, and Sequoia executive mobile offices. Each mobile office is handcrafted and made to order, completely customizable and specifically-tailored to the clients individual needs be it for business, pleasure or both.

For further information, contact www.lexanimotorcars.com or call 844-4LEXANI.

Now accepting orders.

Media Contact:

info@lexanimotorcars.com

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR RESTROOM (PRNewswire)

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR BED (PRNewswire)

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER INTERIOR CABIN ENTERTAINMENT AREA (PRNewswire)

LEXANI MOTORCARS SKY CAPTAIN EXECUTIVE SPRINTER EXTERIOR (PRNewswire)

