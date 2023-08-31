Halia Therapeutics to Present at the 17th Annual PAINWeek Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced they will be presenting new data at the 17th Annual PAINWeek Conference on Thursday, September 7, at 5:30 p.m. PDT/8:30 p.m. EDT.

Halia's presentation will highlight the recent company developments on its NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor and lead asset, HT-6184, and how it was able to mitigate both thermal hyperalgesia and mechanical allodynia in a dose-dependent manner in the Complete Freund's Adjuvant-Induced pain rat model.

"Inflammation plays a crucial role in pain perception, and these research findings showcase the important downstream effects of Halia's innovative therapy to target the inflammasome and treat pain," said Dr. David J. Bearss, President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics. "The results support HT-6184's potential to significantly reduce post-procedural pain and disease-induced pain associated with inflammatory signals and chronic inflammation in humans. With the recently completed enrollment in our Phase I clinical trial of HT-6184, we look forward to analyzing the results and advancing our clinical development."

Details about the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Characterization of the NLRP3 Inflammasome Inhibitor HT-6184 in the Complete Freund's Adjuvant (CFA)-Induced Pain Model

Presenter: Devan Bursey, M.S., Scientist at Halia Therapeutics

Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PDT

Location: The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, NV

About NLRP3

Activation of NLRP3 triggers the release of the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1β and IL-18 and induces a lytic cell death process called pyroptosis. These processes lead to systemic chronic inflammation. Halia's therapeutic inhibition of NLRP3 prevents the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome and promotes its disassembly once formed, thereby inhibiting the production and release of IL-1β and IL-18. Persistent activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is thought to drive the onset and progression of many conditions, including fibrotic, dermatological, and auto-inflammatory diseases. Significant neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis are also driven by NLRP3 activation.

About HT-6184

HT-6184 is the first drug candidate to target the protein NEK7 through an allosteric mechanism. NEK7 is an essential component of the NLRP3 inflammasome and is critical for its assembly and the maintenance of NLRP3 activity. In preclinical models, Halia has shown that inhibiting the ability of NEK7 to bind to NLRP3 leads to a disruption in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome complex, thereby inhibiting the signaling from the inflammasome and reducing the inflammatory response. Preclinical models also showed that in addition to disrupting the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, HT-6184 promotes the disassembly of the inflammasome once activated.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

