Teddy Grahams Snacks Launches "Fair Book Fairs" to Bridge the Summertime Learning Gap In Time for Back-to-School Season

For the third year in a row, the Teddy Grahams brand teams up with Save the Children to help kids have a fun and educational summer

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As families gear up for back-to-school season, the Teddy Grahams brand is teaming up with global nonprofit Save the Children to give kids and their families the opportunity to keep learning and developing all year long.

Teddy Grahams brand announces Fair Book Fairs campaign. (PRNewswire)

During the summer, many children are left without access to regular meals or essential learning resources — and studies show that kids without those resources can lose up to 34% of what they learned during the previous year,1 making the return to school challenging.

To help shine a spotlight on this and combat the "summer slide", the Teddy Grahams brand is bringing Fair Book Fairs — a series of experiential and digital activations — to consumers across the United States, in addition to committing $100,000 to Save the Children's Make Summer Fair campaign.

"All children deserve to enjoy a carefree childhood, one where they don't have to worry about where their next meal, or book is coming from," said Caitlin Bolmarcich, Brand Manager, Teddy Grahams. "We're proud to team up again with Save the Children, who work tirelessly to give kids in the U.S. books and resources, social support and wholesome meals."

The Teddy Grahams brand will reach thousands of families at the New Mexico State Fair (September 9) and the North Alabama State Fair (September 16) with their "Fair Book Fairs," a pop up experience that includes free samples of Teddy Grahams snacks and books. And for those unable to attend, the brand will be sharing tips on how parents can help prepare their kids for back to school season via the brand's social channels and paid influencers.

"We're grateful for the Teddy Grahams brand's ongoing support of Save the Children's Make Summer Fair campaign," said Betsy Zorio, Vice President, U.S. Programs at Save the Children. "Summertime is a critical part of a child's development, and we're committed to making sure kids are well nourished throughout the summer and beyond — both mentally and physically."

To support helping all children have a carefree childhood, follow @teddygrahams and @savethechildren on Instagram and Facebook or visit SavetheChildren.org/MakeSummerFair.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since their founding more than 100 years ago, they've changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, they give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. They do whatever it takes for children — every day and in times of crisis — transforming their lives and our shred future. Follow Save the Children on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 Atteberry, A., & McEachin, A. in press, 2020). School's out: The role of summers in understanding achievement disparities. American Education Research Journal. 34% reflects fifth-grade math learning loss.

