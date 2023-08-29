Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a Portfolio Company of CCMP, Announces Partnership with Black Hills Exteriors in South Dakota

National provider of residential roofing and exterior building solutions poised for increasing expansion with third partnership announcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnia Exterior Solutions™, a portfolio company of CCMP Growth Advisors, LP (" CCMP "), today announced a new partnership with Black Hills Exteriors, a roofing and exteriors company out of Rapid City, South Dakota. This will be the third company added to Omnia Exterior Solutions' portfolio, which launched in June 2023 with a partnership with Hoffman Weber in Minneapolis followed by Brothers Services in Baltimore.

Omnia Exterior Solutions logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with Black Hills Exteriors as this company is one of the most innovative and progressive in the roofing industry today," said Jim Ziminski, chairman of the board at Omnia Exterior Solutions. "In addition to exhibiting impressive, forward-thinking business savvy, the goals and values of Black Hills Exteriors closely align with our goals and values at Omnia Exterior Solutions. They match our interest in partnering with curious, life-long learners who are committed to the industry but also are willing to adapt to the changing marketplace to grow their business. Through Black Hills Exteriors' success, thanks to its team and the strategic leadership of its president, Chad Enger, and business partner and company founder Trevor Schmidt, we're excited to see how that expertise, acumen and perspective will benefit current and future customers as well as partners in the Omnia Exterior Solutions family."

Omina Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services, and seeks to provide partner companies, such as Black Hills Exteriors, with extensive resources, administrative support, digital tools and more to help grow their businesses and keep up with changing technology.

The company was created to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and consists of exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. Omnia was formed by CCMP, known for its legacy investment in leading brands such as Hayward and Generac, and industry veteran Ziminski, formerly with the Crane Group, managing their residential roofing brands ABLE and Mr. Roof, as well as the Exterior Portfolio® siding brand, which he successfully sold to Westlake Royal Building Products.

Black Hills Exteriors is an award-winning, top tier roofing contractor recognized nationwide, as well as part of the Exterior Contractor Alliance (ECA). They provide a number of services to homeowners, specializing in insurance claims, residential roofing, commercial roofing, siding, windows & doors and seamless gutters. The company is based in Rapid City and serves a broad area in South Dakota as well as neighboring states.

"I am thrilled beyond words that Black Hills Exteriors is joining Omnia Exterior Solutions in partnership," said Chad Enger, owner of Black Hills Exteriors. "This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for growth in our industry, surrounded by like-minded individuals who share our vision and passion for bettering the roofing business. It's inspiring to witness so many roofing companies striving for excellence. However, what truly sets Omnia apart is the genuine heart behind their mission to make a positive impact in the industry that in turn benefits homeowners in communities nationwide. Joining Omnia means being part of a much bigger picture, and I firmly believe it will empower our team and elevate our company to new heights."

In the past year, Black Hills opened two new locations in Spearfish, South Dakota and Hot Springs, South Dakota. Black Hills will also open another location in Gillette, Wyoming in conjunction with the launch of the Omnia Exterior Solutions partnership.

"Our partnership with Omnia allows us to make a stronger commitment to our local businesses as we continue to expand our presence in both South Dakota and Wyoming," said Trevor Schmidt, COO of Black Hills Exteriors. "We are excited to work with Omnia to grow our services, both within our current footprint as well as additional new locations in Wyoming this coming year."

To learn more about becoming an exclusive partner of Omnia Exterior Solutions, email the exclusive buy-side advisors for the company: Jim Ziminski ( jimz@omniaexteriorsolutions.com ) or Mike Blumenfeld ( mike@bzradvisors.com ).

Omnia Exterior Solutions

Launched in 2023 as a portfolio company of CCMP, Omnia Exterior Solutions is a national provider of residential roofing solutions and exterior remodeling services. The company was formed to address a gap in the residential roofing industry and comprises exclusive partners who are local and regional leaders in their respective markets. To inquire about exclusive partnerships, contact Omnia Exterior Solutions' buy-side advisors Jim Ziminski ( jimz@omniaexteriorsolutions.com and Mike Blumenfeld ( mike@bzradvisors.com ). Visit omniaexteriorsolutions.com .

About CCMP Growth Advisors, LP

CCMP is a New York based growth-oriented private equity firm focused on making lead buyout and growth equity investments in middle-market companies in the Consumer and Industrial sectors primarily in North America. CCMP Growth leverages the deep investment experience of its team to identify high-growth companies in transition, and partners with management to help each platform scale through strategic and operational support. Visit www.ccmpgrowth.com .



Black Hills Exteriors

Headquartered in the heart of the Black Hills in Rapid City, SD, Black Hills Exteriors is an innovative general contractor, specializing in insurance restoration and maintenance free exterior remodels. Recognized nationally for its craftsmanship, Black Hills Exteriors is also known for its trend-setting and high industry standards for customer service.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omnia Exterior Solutions