NISSIN FOODS USA LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CHILI-INFUSED NOODLES WITH GEKI™

The instant ramen leader brings the heat from within the noodle to satisfy consumer spicy cravings

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nissin Foods USA , creator of iconic brands Cup Noodles® and Top Ramen®, is igniting consumer taste buds with the launch of GEKI™, a new brand serving up the first chili-infused noodles available in the USA. GEKI, which means "extreme" in Japanese, is perfect for spice enthusiasts in pursuit of an ever-spicier, authentic Asian meal at home. It is now available at Sam's Club and will be available at Amazon.com this September.

GEKI's first consumer offering, GEKI Fiery Hot Chicken raises the temperature with chili-infused noodles to deliver extreme levels of spice and flavor that consumers can see and taste. The product introduces a new, cutting-edge manufacturing technology developed by Nissin Foods USA, infusing real chili flakes directly into the round noodles to generate a red hue and a fierce heat that comes from within. This heat from the noodles is intensely balanced with delicious flavor from a fiery hot chicken seasoning packet.

Simply boil the GEKI noodles for five minutes, drain the noodles and mix in the Fiery Hot Chicken seasoning packet before taking on the heat. With this combination, GEKI heats up the Nissin Foods' six-chili pepper scale and ignites taste buds to satisfy the heat consumers crave in every bite.

"We know that spicy food experiences are embedded in American culture and a recent food industry study found that 65%1 of consumers are choosing spicy meals when cooking at home," said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. "We wanted to find an innovative solution that not only satisfies consumer cravings for heat, but also delivers on our mission to provide meals of value that are both convenient and delicious, while providing a spicy foundation for culinary creativity in American kitchens."

After 65 years, Nissin Foods remains at the helm of the instant ramen category, reporting 23% growth in the last five years. Continuing to push the boundaries of premium noodles, Nissin Foods first entered the heat category with the national launch of its beloved Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK line in 2021, and quickly became the fastest growing flavor in the food aisle in the U.S. GEKI, and its first-of-its-kind infused noodle, is the latest demonstration of the brand's relentless approach to innovation.

GEKI is available for SRP $1.39 at Sam's Club locations nationwide, online at Sams.com and Amazon.com and will soon be available for purchase in the multicultural aisle at grocery stores near you. To learn more about Nissin Foods and its various product offerings, visit Nissinfoods.com .

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that" peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1972, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, CUP NOODLE was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Top Ramen® Bowl, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry® Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

1Kalsec Hot & Spicy Survey Results, 2021

